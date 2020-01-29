RSA Conference announces finalists for Innovation Sandbox Contest 2020

RSA Conference announced the 10 finalists for its Innovation Sandbox Contest 2020. The competition calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to showcase their transformative technologies to a panel of judges and live audience at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco. Past winners include Imperva, Phantom, and most recently, Axonius.

Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson

On Monday, February 24, the finalists will present a three-minute pitch followed by a question-and-answer round as they battle on stage for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The renowned panel of expert judges includes:

Asheem Chandna , Partner, Greylock Partners

, Partner, Greylock Partners Scott Darling , President, Dell Technologies Capital

, President, Dell Technologies Capital Dorit Dor , VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies

, VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies Patrick Heim , Partner and CISO ClearSky

, Partner and CISO ClearSky Paul Kocher, Researcher and Entrepreneur.

Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

The Innovation Sandbox Contest 2020 finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

AppOmni

AppOmni is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) security and management platform providing data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions. AppOmni’s patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to secure mission-critical and sensitive data.

Blu Bracket

BluBracket is an enterprise security solution for code in a software-driven world. BluBracket gives companies visibility into where source code introduces security risk while also enabling them to fully secure their code—without altering developer workflows or productivity.

Elevate Security

Elevate Security solves for the human element. Using data companies already have, Elevate Security scores employee risk based on their security actions, showing actionable trends while delivering personalized communications that nudge employees to better security habits.

ForAllSecure

ForAllSecure aims to secure the world’s software. Using patented technology from CMU research, ForAllSecure delivers a next generation fuzzing solution to Fortune 1000 companies in telecom, aerospace, automotive and more. DARPA named ForAllSecure a Cyber Grand Challenge winner and MIT Tech Review named it one of the 50 Smartest Companies.

INKY Technology

INKY is an industry leader in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company’s flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to “see” each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system.

Obsidian Security

Obsidian Cloud Detection and Response delivers frictionless security for SaaS. Using a unique identity graph and machine learning, Obsidian stops the most advanced attacks in the cloud. Unified visibility across applications, users, and data provides threat detection, breach remediation, and security hardening with no production impact.

SECURITI.ai

SECURITI.ai is a leader in AI-powered PrivacyOps. Its PRIVACI.ai solution automates privacy compliance with patent-pending People Data Graphs and robotic automation. It enables enterprises to give rights to people on their data, comply with global privacy regulations and build trust with customers.

Sqreen

Sqreen is the application security platform for the modern enterprise. Organizations of all sizes trust Sqreen to protect, observe and test their software. As opposed to pattern-based approaches, Sqreen analyses in-app execution in real time to deliver more robust security without compromising performance.

Tala Security

Tala safeguards the modern web against client-side risk. Tala’s AI-driven analytics engine continuously interrogates site architecture to work in concert with an advanced automation engine that activates standards-based security to prevent a broad range of client-side attacks like magecart, XSS, session re-directs, and client-side malware.

Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan is a vulnerability remediation and orchestration platform that is modernizing the way enterprises reduce cyber risk. With its remediation-driven approach, Vulcan automates and orchestrates the vulnerability remediation lifecycle, enabling security, operational and business teams to effectively remediate cyber risks at scale.

“The RSAC Innovation Sandbox has catapulted young companies to success for well over a decade. In fact, the top 10 finalists have collectively seen 48 acquisitions and raised $5.2 billion in investments to-date,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “But what’s really exciting is how the competition has propelled the entire cybersecurity community forward by encouraging much-needed innovation and collaboration in an industry that faces new changes, threats and challenges every day. This year’s finalists will undoubtedly make for a tough decision for the judges and a must-see event for RSA Conference attendees.”

The contest kicks off at 1:30 PM PT on February 24 at the Moscone Center and winners will be announced at 4:30 PM that same day.