Elastic App Search: Complete search solution with relevance tuning and analytics built in

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced the general availability of Elastic App Search on Elasticsearch Service.

Elastic App Search is a ready-to-use, fully complete search solution with user-friendly relevance tuning and analytics built in. And starting today, users can deploy instances with the click of a button right from the Elasticsearch Service dashboard. Now all the tooling needed for a relevant search experience is available with the operational flexibility and scale of Elastic Cloud.

This milestone also unlocks a whole new choice of geolocation options for users: from São Paulo to Singapore and California to Germany, App Search can be hosted everywhere you find our Elasticsearch Service.

Elastic didn’t just make getting started on App Search easier — they’ve also simplified pricing by switching to the same resource-based pricing model that Elasticsearch Service uses. Users only pay for the resources they consume, without worrying about artificial constraints around the number of users, documents, or operations made. It’s a whole new approach to pricing search that’s transparent and fair.

As with all Elastic products, Elastic is committed to making App Search accessible to everyone who wants to run a trial, build a prototype, or go into production. To get new users started, Elastic is introducing a new tier that includes a free 2GB instance to get up and running even faster.

“Elastic App Search is the best way for any developer to add powerful search capabilities to their applications,” said Matt Riley, Product Lead for Elastic Search Solutions.

App Search lets users of almost any skill level easily add a powerful and customizable search experience to any application, website, or mobile app using a refined set of APIs and management tools, including: