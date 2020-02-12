Global Cloud Xchange extends relationship with Autoneum to enhance internet infrastructure

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), the leading provider of global managed next-generation networks, announced the extension of its relationship with global automotive supplier Autoneum through a new three-year managed network agreement.

This renewed deal, with enhanced connectivity to 55 production locations across 25 countries in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia, builds upon a partnership dating back almost 16 years to 2004.

With the renewed contract, GCX will proceed to transform Autoneum’s business-critical Wide Area Network to embrace next-generation network technologies like SD-WAN.

“Proceeding on our digitalization journey, we need to extend our flexibility in shifting workloads between Clouds or on-premises. Global real-time collaboration among employees and external partners using innovative new technologies is key.

“It is therefore essential for us to have a network infrastructure delivering reliable performance through secure and uninterrupted connectivity around the world,” said Georg Kvas, Head Digital Workplace & Security Services at Autoneum.

“GCX has been our long-term strategic partner for 16 years, consistently providing outstanding levels of service and value for money, matched by a flexible and agile approach.”

“GCX’s global Managed Hybrid WAN solutions underpin our customers’ digital transformation programs with flexible, future-proofed connectivity. Delivered with a fully managed service end-to-end, we offer reliable, agile, and secure Cloud-enabled networks,” said Andre Schadt, General Manager Central and Eastern Europe for GCX.

“We are excited to support Autoneum in future-proofing the network that connects its offices and production facilities across the globe.”

“Today’s businesses rely on Cloud-centric connectivity. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Autoneum once more and continue to support them as they digitally transform,” said Rory Cole, Chief Executive Officer at GCX.

GCX provides fit-for-purpose managed hybrid networks that deliver flexibility, agility, and value for money to global enterprises. By combining low-cost Internet with high-performance private connectivity, GCX’s managed hybrid network service supports many of the world’s leading brands.