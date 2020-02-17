A10 Networks vThunder TPS: Providing 100 Gbps throughput in a single virtual appliance

A10 Networks announced it has delivered the industry’s highest-performance virtual DDoS defense solution with its software version of the Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) solution, vThunder TPS.

The enhanced vThunder TPS provides 100 Gbps throughput in a single virtual appliance and can be expanded to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering. As a result, service providers can build elastic DDoS defenses that can be incrementally scaled during wartime when peak capacity is required.

vThunder TPS is compact and efficient, allowing it to be deployed in next-generation mobile edge compute (MEC) environments, conserving space and power while providing powerful DDoS protection.

5G mobile operators and cloud service providers are increasingly moving from purpose-built hardware-centric infrastructures to be more agile and virtualized. These operators need DDoS defenses that can keep pace with this movement toward elastic, virtualized private clouds.

The transition to 5G makes this even more critical as operators need to be able to ensure the availability of business services against the potential for large DDoS attacks, particularly during high-visibility times like global sporting events and seasonal shopping spikes.

DDoS attacks will only increase in severity as operators expand services to support IoT-driven energy, agriculture, transportation, healthcare and manufacturing.

vThunder TPS provides operators a cost-efficient way to protect their networks and infrastructures without over-provisioning DDoS defense capacity. vThunder TPS provides customers: