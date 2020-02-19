Veeam Availability Suite 10 features 150+ new features and enhancements

Veeam Software announced the general availability of NEW Veeam Availability Suite 10, ushering in the next generation of data protection capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility.

First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam Availability Suite – now delivers modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and enhanced ransomware protection. With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

As organizations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid Digital Transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected. According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organizations are failing to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace Cloud Data Management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data.

Veeam has extended the solution to be both broader and deeper with more platform support and advanced capabilities enabling organizations to be in better control of their data so they can meet their most important business objectives.

Veeam Availability Suite 10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and empowers deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organizations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.

“Cloud-based data protection is a growing need for many of the organizations I speak with, both large and small, which are all in various stages of cloud adoption,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president at 451 Research. “Solutions like Veeam’s latest v10 release provide organizations with the scalability needed for today and tomorrow’s workloads, with new Cloud Data Management capabilities which include faster, automated copies to object storage and the use of S3 Object Lock to ensure that data is protected against threats such as ransomware, insider threats and malicious admins.”

Veeam Availability Suite 10 extends Veeam’s leadership in comprehensive Cloud Data Management, providing advanced protection for any application, any data, across any cloud. V10 delivers new capabilities that bring simplicity, flexibility and reliability, enabling businesses to achieve the following:

Modernize and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.

Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive datacenter outages.

Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.

Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the NEW Veeam Data Integration API.

Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more.

“HPE is redefining storage for our customers and we need partners who understand the journey toward digital transformation depends on data and intelligence,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With Veeam, we ensure the critical data needed to accelerate business is safe and readily available to customers at all times. We are thrilled that Veeam now supports HPE Primera and offers enhancements for HPE StoreOnce so customers’ data is always available, recoverable and protected.”