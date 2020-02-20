Snowflake combines its cloud-native data platform with Google Cloud’s AI, ML and analytics capabilities

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, announced general availability on Google Cloud, bringing together Snowflake’s cloud-native data platform with Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI, ML and analytics.

Snowflake is now available in the us-central1 (Iowa) and europe-west4 (Netherlands) regions with additional regions coming later this year. Combined with the new database replication feature, Snowflake makes it easy for customers to migrate their data to Google Cloud or keep their database data synchronized between multiple cloud providers for business continuity.

General availability of Snowflake on Google Cloud is a continuation of the company’s commitment to providing customers with the flexibility of choosing a preferred- or multi-cloud environment that best supports their business and users.

Clearbanc, an equity-free VC alternative, is also leveraging Snowflake on Google Cloud to drive business growth. “Clearbanc is rapidly scaling our business in 2020, and seamless access to insights derived from all of our data is essential,” said Vikas Gandhi, VP of Data at Clearbanc.

“Snowflake on Google Cloud delivers the scale, performance and ease-of-use we need to enable real-time data analytics. It drives our strategies to streamline services, operations, and grow our network.”

In addition to general availability of Snowflake on Google Cloud, the cloud data platform company will launch integrations with Google Cloud’s big data analytics platform later this year, including:

Snowflake Connector for Spark running in Google Cloud Dataproc

Snowpipe continuous data ingestion using Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Cloud Data Fusion, Google Cloud’s data integration service

Cloud Dataflow, Google Cloud’s fully-managed service for stream and batch processing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform Notebooks

“Organizations need the ability to make decisions based on increasingly large volumes of data, often spread across multiple cloud and on-premises data sources,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

“We’re delighted to partner with Snowflake to help them do so, and to make Snowflake’s data platform available to more organizations in Google Cloud.”

“General availability of Snowflake across all three major public clouds is a key milestone in addressing demand from our customers and providing choice,” Snowflake Senior VP of Product Management, Christian Kleinerman said.

“Snowflake enables organizations to give their users secure and governed access to data that’s needed to propel the business forward. The possibilities of what can be achieved with fast and scalable access to data are even more vast now that custome