Zyxel launches family of WiFi 6 solutions for service providers based upon IEEE 802.11ax standard

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, announced its family of solutions for service providers based upon IEEE 802.11ax (WiFi 6), the latest Wi-Fi specifications standard.

The new WiFi 6 solutions will enable service providers to provide subscribers with multi-gig WAN connectivity to the home through fiber, 5G and GFast networks. The first product in Zyxel’s WiFi 6 product portfolio, EX5510-B0 Dual-Band Wireless AX Gigabit Ethernet Gateway, is now available.

The dual-band EX5510-B0, which supports one 2.5 Giga Ethernet WAN and four Gigabit LAN ports, provides superior performance and coverage delivering speeds up to 4.8 Gbps on the 5 GHz band and 1.1 Gbps on the 2.4 GHz band.

Zyxel’s family of WiFi 6 gateways and extender includes:

EX5510-B0 Dual-Band Wireless AX6000 Gigabit Ethernet Gateway

EX3510-B0 Dual-Band Wireless AX5700 Gigabit Ethernet Gateway

PX7511-B0 Dual-Band Wireless AX6000 10G PON Gateway with Voice

DX5510-B0 Dual-Band Wireless AX6000 Bonded VDSL2 / GFast Gigabit Gateway

WX3310 Dual-Band Wireless AX5400 Gigabit Extender

Delivering average throughput speeds that are faster than 11ac, Zyxel’s next-generation WiFi 6 gateways utilize Wireless AX technology optimize bandwidth utilization to increase WiFi network capacity and the number of simultaneous data streams.

Combined with OFDMA and Uplink/Downlink (UL/DL) MU-MIMO technologies, the new solutions allow more users to enjoy high-speed wireless connectivity with extremely low latency.

Zyxel’s WiFi 6 gateway and extender solution portfolio is powered by MPro Mesh intelligent WiFi technology which creates a powerful, whole-home mesh network. Zyxel WiFi 6 systems support the EasyMesh standard and feature a subscriber-facing, easy-to-use mobile app that provides end-users with tools to view and manage the network in their growing connected homes.

The app includes features like a connected home dashboard that provides a quick snapshot of the health of the network, access to WiFi name and password, guest WiFi, and Internet pause. These features make the app an invaluable tool that helps service providers enhance user experience by giving end users solutions that can reduce expensive support calls.

Zyxel recently received recognition for two WiFi 6 solutions developed specifically for service providers: a 10G Fiber WiFi 6 Intelligent Home Wi-Fi System, which received the CES 2020 Best of Innovation award, and a 5G WiFi 6 Intelligent Whole-Home Wi-Fi System which was named a CES 2020 Best of Innovations Honoree.

Benefits of Zyxel’s Dual-Band Wireless AX Gateways:

Lightening-fast connectivity – 802.11ax (WiFi 6) standard offers ultra-fast throughputs of up to 6,000 Mbps enabling service providers to deliver UHD services to subscribers and support bandwidth-intensive applications in ultra-connected homes.

– 802.11ax (WiFi 6) standard offers ultra-fast throughputs of up to 6,000 Mbps enabling service providers to deliver UHD services to subscribers and support bandwidth-intensive applications in ultra-connected homes. Maximum network capacity to support more devices – Uplink MU-MIMO reduces network latency to maximize the performance of interactive applications such as virtual or augmented reality. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology improves average throughputs to shorten latency and increase network efficiency.

– Uplink MU-MIMO reduces network latency to maximize the performance of interactive applications such as virtual or augmented reality. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology improves average throughputs to shorten latency and increase network efficiency. Remote management – Support for TR-069 allows service providers to manage, configure, monitor and diagnose client devices remotely. These tools enable service providers to enhance the customer experience while reducing service problems and expediting issue resolution without expensive truckrolls, resulting in cost savings and enhanced customer satisfaction.

“As Internet-connected applications in the home become more advanced and the number of connected devices in the home continue to increase, the ability of the service provider to deliver the connectivity speeds to keep up with in-home technology is critical to maintaining brand loyalty and customer satisfaction,” stated Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel Communications.

“Our new family of WiFi 6 gateway and extender products provides service providers with high-performance, reliable solutions that allow them to easily migrate existing CPE to deliver the network performance their subscribers demand while opening up opportunities to offer them new revenue-enhancing products and services.”