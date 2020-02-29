SECURITI.ai named Most Innovative Startup at RSA Conference 2020

SECURITI.ai was selected winner of the fifteenth-annual RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest and named “Most Innovative Startup” by a panel of leading venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and industry veterans.

SECURITI.ai is a leader in AI-powered PrivacyOps. Its PRIVACI.ai solution automates privacy compliance with patent-pending People Data Graphs and robotic automation. It enables enterprises to give rights to people on their data, comply with global privacy regulations and build trust with customers.

“We are honored to join such an impressive roster of past recipients,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of SECURITI.ai. “Privacy is a basic human right and companies want to honor individual rights of privacy and data protection. Privacy compliance and operations are only getting more complex for businesses around the world, and we’re humbled that the judges recognized our vision for AI-powered PrivacyOps and data protection.”

In its fifteenth year, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest is a leading platform for startups to showcase their groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. Since its inception, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest’s top 10 finalists have collectively seen 56 acquisitions and received over $6.2 billion in investments.

This year’s finalists were: AppOmni, Blu Bracket, Elevate Security, ForAllSecure, INKY Technology, Obsidian Security, SECURITI.ai, Sqreen, Tala Security, and Vulcan Cyber.

Past winners include companies such as Imperva, BigID, Phantom, and most recently, Axonius.

“The cybersecurity industry faces new threats, changes and challenges every day, which is why we’ve committed more than a decade to encouraging and rewarding innovation in the space through the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference.

“The finalists on stage, regardless of the competition’s outcome, will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on the industry. SECURITI.ai, in particular, demonstrated a unique vision that addresses one of the biggest challenges that businesses face today, and we look forward to witnessing the company achieve great things for years to come.”