SnapLogic and Rojo Consultancy simplify SAP and third party systems connections

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, and system integration and data analytics services firm Rojo Consultancy, announced an expanded partnership and new pre-built intelligent connectors to make it faster and easier to integrate SAP applications and data sources with other third party systems.

New Snaps for SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA, together with expanded joint go-to-market plans between SnapLogic and Rojo, will help customers seamlessly connect their SAP and third party systems in order to automate business processes and improve decision making.

Two new Snap Packs have been developed to help enterprises integrate SAP systems with other third party systems. Available today, a new SAP SuccessFactors Snap Pack enables organizations to seamlessly connect their SAP HR system with other enterprise systems of record to automate key people processes and improve the employee experience.

In addition, a new Snap Pack for SAP S/4HANA allows customers to easily connect their core cloud-based SAP ERP system to a host of other enterprise applications and data sources, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or across hybrid environments.

The introduction of these new Snaps complements existing SAP-focused connectors in the SnapLogic Snap library, including SAP ERP, SAP HANA, and SAP Analytics Cloud.

SnapLogic also recently announced integration with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, including new connectors and solution bundles to help enterprises easily ingest, prepare, and deliver data from hundreds of applications and data sources into SAP’s new cloud data warehouse solution.

Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic, commented: “SAP provides some of the most used data products in the world, with millions of users at hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide. We’re pleased to extend the range of SAP applications we support with the addition of these new pre-built connectors.

“With these new Snap Packs, organizations will be able to quickly and easily integrate their critical SAP apps and data with their diverse ecosystem of third party systems in order to automate key business processes and build the connected enterprise.”

Roberto Viana, Managing Partner at Rojo Consultancy, added: “For too many organizations, data silos and disconnected systems continue to impede business processes, slow decision making, and stall results.

“With our expanded go-to-market partnership and these new Snaps supporting customers using SAP, we’re excited to join forces with SnapLogic to help make integration faster and easier for our joint customers.”

Based in the Netherlands and Spain with operations across EMEA and the Americas, Rojo Consultancy provides customers with the integration expertise, software solutions, data analytics, and managed services they need to thrive in the digital economy.

As a preferred SnapLogic reseller, consulting partner, and Snap development partner, Rojo Consultancy has extensive knowledge of the SnapLogic platform and relies on it to support customers integrating their diverse applications, data sources, and systems that are common in today’s modern hybrid landscape.

Furthermore, as part of their roadmap, Rojo will work with SnapLogic on additional intelligent connectors for non-SAP systems which aim to further enrich SnapLogic’s Snap library and solve pressing customer integration challenges.

SnapLogic’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform provides more than 500 pre-built intelligent connectors, called Snaps, to help IT teams and business users integrate their complex and growing ecosystem of on-premises and cloud-based applications and data sources.

By bringing together data from multiple sources and helping to ensure uninterrupted data flow, users can obtain a 360-degree view of their information assets, analyze and trust their data to make confident decisions, and act decisively with rich, contextual information.