Spencer Johnson joins Pyramid Analytics as Vice President of North America Sales

Pyramid Analytics, a leading global provider of next-generation business analytics for the enterprise, welcomed Spencer Johnson as Vice President of North America Sales.

Responsible for ensuring that the Pyramid has the necessary people, tools, training, and resources to meet designated revenue goals, Johnson will report to Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. His hire comes on the heels of a $25 million JVP-led funding round, announced earlier this month.

“Spencer brings an impressive background leading sales teams in the technology and business intelligence world,” said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics.

“He possesses an exceptional ability to lead results-driven sales teams and execute strategic growth initiatives that deliver meaningful results. His charter is to help us maintain our exponential growth in a competitive enterprise analytics space by expanding our family of Pyramid customers. I’m confident that he’s up to the challenge.”

Johnson is a sales executive with over 25 years of experience selling and managing high-performing teams ranging in size from 5-200. His experience spans small startups through large enterprises.

He takes great care to apply previously learned strategies and tactics and use his large network of highly qualified people in sales, marketing, product, sales engineering, and sales operations to quickly build successful teams.

“I’m thrilled to join Pyramid Analytics,” said Johnson. “My goal is to help spread the word about Pyramid to enterprise prospects that I truly believe will benefit from our offering. I am firmly committed to increasing Pyramid’s roster of North America-based customers and enhancing our standing in the market.

“Although we’re in uncertain times, I believe analytics is more important than ever, and Pyramid is uniquely positioned to help organizations chart a successful course.”

Johnson comes to Pyramid from GoodData, where he was SVP of Sales and Marketing. While at GoodData, he led a team of 30 sales, demand generation, and field marketing professionals. Prior to that, Johnson led teams at Couchbase and Oracle selling high-growth cloud/Saas applications and platforms in the high tech, retail, financial services, and media spaces. During his tenure at Oracle, he oversaw 75-percent growth year over year.

Prior to Oracle, Johnson led teams at Salesforce.com in high tech, healthcare, entertainment, and media markets. He has also led teams and advised at Red Hat, Vindicia (now AmDocs), WebTab, Guesto, Realm.IO (now MongoDB), and Deepgram.