New solution delivered by Asavie helps solve business challenges for the digital enterprise

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity services announced an industry first with the launch of Asavie SD Edge. This clientless solution unifies the management of mobile and IoT endpoints within the enterprise SD-WAN offering enterprise CIOs uniform visibility and control without any compromise on security or performance.

In the mobile-first digital enterprise, workloads are moving to multi-cloud and SaaS, with the endpoint estate diversifying to include increasing numbers of mobile and IoT devices.

As a result, CIOs and IT teams are struggling to orchestrate and enforce uniform security and compliance policies across distributed workloads and management silos of fixed, mobile and IoT devices.

Asavie SD Edge helps enterprises by leveraging their existing investments in SD-WAN, SASE, and ZTNA technologies, which brings mobile and IoT into a single seamless network, offering unified management, improved security and a greater user experience.

Ralph Shaw, CEO with Asavie, said, “Asavie SD Edge solidifies our position in the market for private networks as a service and delivers positive business outcomes for enterprises.

“We developed this solution to meet the demands of our service provider partners and end-user enterprises. As a result of 5G technologies, they are managing accelerated growth in the number of mobile endpoints and mobile traffic.

“Our next-generation, distributed Asavie SD Edge solution gives CIOs unified visibility and control across all mobile and IoT endpoints, offering zero trust network access for security and intelligent insights. We are committed to solving the challenges faced by IT and network teams and helping to unlock the true potential of digital business.”

Sunil Khandekar, founder and head of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said, “For CIOs seeking to unify the management of endpoints across all areas of their digital business, Asavie’s SD-Edge solution is an important enabler to secure mobile and IoT devices which until now have been outside the enterprise WAN which delivers SD-WAN 2.0 solutions to enterprise customers through a global network of service provider partners.”

He continued, “This creates new opportunities for service providers delivering SD-WANaaS to expand their offering beyond the fixed branch network and hybrid cloud to include mobile and IoT use cases.”

Key capabilities of Asavie SD-Edge

Unified management of endpoints: Enterprise Admin manages fixed, mobile and IoT estate as a Mobile SD Branch through a single management UI for greater efficiency and flexibility.

Agility to extend Enterprise private networks & WAN: Mobile and IoT can seamlessly access the Enterprise private network, with secure breakout to Internet and consistent security policies. This removes need for siloed management of assets.

Secure & productive environments: No by-pass of policies on enterprise endpoint estate and remove threat of “shadow IT”.

CIO visibility & control: Mobile and IoT insights with advanced AI algorithms for enhanced security and notifications ensure the CIO has holistic view of entire endpoint estate and can modify policies as required.

Clientless solution: With no software required on the device, the “zero footprint” solution is used to protect all SIM enabled devices e.g. Smart devices, Mi-Fis, LTE routers, and IoT modems among others. Avoids need for cumbersome and device restricted VPNs.

Enable flexible mobile workforce: Replicate for remote workers the same secure experience as if they were in the office, with remote access to business-critical applications on-premise and in cloud. This facilitates improved productivity and seamless user experience.