Nutanix promotes sales veterans to senior sales leadership roles

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced it has promoted Keith Moran to Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas and Dave Gwyn to Worldwide Sales Chief Operating Officer, both effective May 1, 2020.

The role of Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas was previously held by Chris Kaddaras, who was promoted to Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales in February of this year. The role of Worldwide Sales Chief Operating Officer is a new position.

“Keith embodies the Nutanix culture principle of ‘obsess over the customer and frontline,’ and is always focused on the long-term success of our customers. He’s built a highly collaborative team while creating an environment of candor and will be an extremely effective leader for the entire region,” said Chris Kaddaras, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Nutanix.

“Dave’s deep technical expertise, unmatched operations focus and superb sales leadership will play a critical role in the evolution of our global sales organization. I’m delighted to have both join my leadership team.”

Moran joined Nutanix almost 6 years ago as a Regional Sales Director, most recently serving as the Vice President of Sales for the Central Region. He has more than 20 years of technology sales experience including leadership positions at NetApp and SimpliVity. He holds a B.A. from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Gwyn began his career at Nutanix more than 8 years ago as Director of Federal Sales and was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales for the U.S. West, East, Public Sector and Latin America.

He began his career in software development, then moved into sales, holding positions at companies including Sybase, BEA and VMware before joining Nutanix. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Moran and Gwyn will respectively be responsible for helping to drive the company’s go-to-market sales and operations, while simultaneously transitioning to a subscription business model.

“The sheer force of digital transformation has created a market opportunity in front of us that is absolutely massive. The continuous innovation across our product portfolio is driving unprecedented loyalty from our outstanding customers,” said Moran.

Gwyn agrees and adds, “This is a truly unique moment to be in a global sales leadership role. I’m honored and excited to work with this amazing worldwide sales team, and we intend to double-down on our longstanding focus on customer success.”

Both Moran and Gwyn will continue to act in their previous positions until replacements are appointed.