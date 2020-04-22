Review: Cybersecurity – Attack and Defense Strategies

Yuri Diogenes, a professor at EC-Council University and Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, and Dr. Erdal Ozkaya, a prominent cybersecurity professional, advisor, author, speaker and lecturer, published the second edition of their acclaimed book “Cybersecurity – Attack and Defense Strategies”.

Cybersecurity – Attack and Defense Strategies

The book emphasizes, first and foremost, the necessity of every enterprise being aware of its threat landscape and its weakest points, and thus implement the right methods to boost its security posture.

This book will teach you how to identify unusual behaviors within your organization and use incident response methods by applying blue team and read team strategies.

You will also learn about the importance of a good cybersecurity strategy and how to develop it.

The authors explain common hacker tactics, techniques and procedures and the processes of a cyber attack, with a detailed description of tools commonly used during a cyberattack.

The book contains a lot of practical examples that can be applied/tested in a virtual lab. You’ll learn how to avoid wireless attacks and credential theft, how to protect a network, how to avoid phishing incidents, how to protect operating systems, how to avoid mobile phone attacks, details about the most common cloud hacking tools, and so on.

The authors highlight the importance of a well constructed security policy, which should include clearly defined procedures, standards, guidelines and best practices. Of course, these rules are only effective if you educate your staff, but should minimize the likelihood of your organization falling victim to compromise.

To boost performance and improve security, they point out the correct planning and implementation of network segmentation, but also that of a variety of active sensors that monitor unusual activities and threats.

The final chapters cover the procedures of an incident investigation and a recovery process, which give you insights on how to maintain business continuity and implement disaster recovery best practices.

Who is it for?

This is clearly a book aimed at IT professionals who are familiar with penetration testing, Windows and Linux operating systems, and are acquainted with the concept of information security. The content is evidently technical, but the language is clear and comprehensible.

It’s an excellent read for those who want the have all the essential information about how to protect their organization, all in one place. Besides getting detailed practical examples, the book offers various links to web sites to further broaden your knowledge.