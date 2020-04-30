David Bradbury joins Okta as Chief Security Officer

Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, announced the appointment of David Bradbury as Chief Security Officer. Bradbury brings more than 20 years of security and engineering experience to Okta and will report directly to Todd McKinnon, Okta’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

Bradbury has built an international reputation for leading security teams and delivering solutions at scale. Most recently, as Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Symantec, Bradbury was responsible for all global security programs, including oversight of the organization’s move to the cloud.

Additionally, a significant amount of Bradbury’s career has been spent in security at some of the world’s largest banks, including ABN AMRO, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Bradbury joins Okta as the company sees continued demand for its cloud-based identity platform to drive remote work, enable digital business, and combat an increasingly evolving threat landscape.

“The security of our customers has always been our top priority, and the significance of Okta’s vision of enabling any organization to use any technology has only been reinforced amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta.

“I’m excited to bring on an industry veteran like David who will scale and accelerate our efforts to serve our customers, achieve the highest security standards, and continue to pioneer Zero Trust security.

“David’s experience working with established, global technology and financial organizations will provide valuable expertise to both the Okta team and our thousands of customers, as we stay agile to meet the needs of the changing world.”

“Identity has been woven into experiences throughout my entire career — from my days at IBM deploying identity solutions to securing some of the world’s largest financial institutions,” said David Bradbury, Chief Security Officer, Okta.

“I’m thrilled to join and lead Okta’s team of dedicated security experts during such a pivotal moment in history. The current environment has forced us all into a new way of working and has necessitated an acceleration towards a Zero Trust approach to security.

“Identity continues to be the foundation of Zero Trust and the Okta Identity Cloud has the answer for those security and technology leaders looking to securely enable workers today and in the future.”

Bradbury’s appointment follows recently announced security advancements and product innovations within the Okta Identity Cloud at Oktane20 Live. New announcements included the introduction of Okta Lifecycle Management Workflows for secure, no-code automation of complex identity-centric processes as well as Okta FastPass to deliver passwordless authentication experiences.

Okta FastPass is powered by the Okta Devices Platform Service — one of six Okta Platform Service technologies — to deepen the connection between user identity and device identity.

Last month the company also announced several new integration partnerships with leading endpoint protection and management providers VMware Carbon Black, Tanium, and CrowdStrike to combine device risk analysis with access decisions to advance Zero Trust security.