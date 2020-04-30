Vizru ZEOS: Managing stability, performance and deployment of apps across multi-cloud environments

Vizru is announcing the launch of Vizru ZEOS, industry’s first OS for delivering and governing AI applications at-scale.

ZEOS, Zero-code Enterprise Operating System – is a comprehensive backbone for any enterprise looking to implement AI-systems to create new revenue streams, improve operational efficiency, or continuously deliver superior customer experience.

With the launch of ZEOS, Vizru has successfully decoupled composition of apps from governance. While Vizru’s zero-code app studio enables business teams to build and launch Minimum Viable Products (MVP) in weeks, without any programming knowledge, ZEOS provides IT a central console to instantly deploy, monitor and scale these applications across multi-cloud environment.

Vizru ZEOS offers three major components that focus on delivery, scale and compliance.

Vizru Guardrail offers micro-versioning, smart provisioning and roll-back options for app development teams. It’s perfect for the remote workforce to design and build applications in a collaborative environment without creating bottlenecks.

Data Journey Monitor offers deep, real-time insights into performance of external and internal services, compliance monitoring, and proactive notifications. By employing a network of stateful bots, Data Journey Monitor can also kickoff tasks based on compelling events it identifies.

Multi-Cloud Deployment manager is a one-click containerization capsule that leverages Kubernetes to enable multi-cloud portability and application management.

Vizru Zero-code Studio combined with ZEOS enables businesses to reduce development cycle by 80%, eliminates decision paralysis and achieve their digital transformation goals at a fraction of the cost. It works over customers’ existing legacy systems allowing them to modernize operations without enduring the cost of replacing legacy infrastructure.