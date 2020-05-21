Aqua Security raises $30M to boost the expansion of its cloud native security platform

Aqua Security, the market leader in protecting container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced that it has closed a Series D round of $30M led by Greenspring Associates, with participation by Aqua’s existing investors – Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and TLV Partners. This investment brings Aqua’s total venture funding raised to more than $130M.

“Aqua has made impressive strides building its customer base and establishing itself as a market leader in securing cloud native applications,” said Hunter Somerville, General Partner at Greenspring Associates.

“Even under today’s challenging business conditions, the company has demonstrated strong revenue growth, and an ability to introduce new, exciting products that differentiate their offering. With enterprises continuing to migrate aggressively to the cloud, we see Aqua as uniquely positioned to benefit from and enable that adoption.”

This investment arrives on the heels of Aqua’s dramatic growth over the last several months, including the launch of innovative new products:

Aqua has more than doubled revenue and headcount in the last 12 months

More than 400 companies across the finance, energy, aerospace, internet, media, travel, retail, pharmaceutical and hospitality sectors utilize Aqua’s cloud native security solutions

Aqua acquired Cloudsploit in November 2019, expanding the companies offering into the Cloud Security Posture Management market, and introducing the company’s first SaaS offering, Aqua CSPM

In April 2020, the company launched its second SaaS product, Aqua Dynamic Threat Analysis, the industry’s first sandbox for containers to detect and mitigate the risk of hidden malware

At the KubeCon/CloudNativeCon conference in December 2019 in San Diego, Aqua held its third KubeSec Enterprise Summit. The event drew more than 300 attendees and featured presentations by JPMorgan Chase, Primerica and Duke Energy sharing best practices for securing Kubernetes environments

Aqua has expanded its strategic investment in open source software with a dedicated team of engineers who create industry-standard tools, helping to further accelerate DevSeOps practices and Kubernetes adoption

“We are seeing customers continuing their move towards cloud-native technologies, often accelerating deployments as a way to enhance their agility in these unpredictable times,” noted Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua.

“Security remains a key enabler of these initiatives, and with this significant new investment from Greenspring Associates, I feel confident in our ability to drive further innovation across our product portfolio and sustain the competitive advantage we have worked hard to establish.”