Gagan Singh joins NortonLifeLock as chief product officer

NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced the appointment of Gagan Singh to chief product officer. In this newly created role, Singh will drive NortonLifeLock’s Cyber Safety product strategy and oversee the company’s overall customer experience, product management and product design. Singh will report to NortonLifeLock President Samir Kapuria.

“Our mission is to be everyone’s trusted partner who protects and enables consumers’ digital lives with our industry leading portfolio of Cyber Safety solutions,” said NortonLifeLock President Samir Kapuria.

“I am excited to welcome Gagan to our team and add his experience and passion to the momentum we have established in delivering innovative products that people value and trust.”

Singh has a long and proven track record in developing consumer products. He joins NortonLifeLock from Avast where he held senior level executive roles including chief product officer and general manager of Mobile, IoT and Family Business Units.

Prior to Avast, Singh held a variety of roles leading product, strategy and operations at a number of consumer focused companies.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on designing great products that solve important customer problems while creating a delightful experience,” said Gagan Singh.

“NortonLifeLock is the standard bearer for consumer Cyber Safety, and I’m excited to join the team as we focus on delivering more products that protect people’s expanding digital lives.”