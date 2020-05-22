Integrating a SIEM solution in a large enterprise with disparate global centers

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems combine two critical infosec abilities – information management and event management – to identify outliers and respond with appropriate measures. While information management deals with the collection of security data from across silos in the enterprise (firewalls, antivirus tools, intrusion detection, etc.), event management focuses on incidents that can pose a threat to the system – from benign human errors to malicious code trying to break in.

Having been in existence for over a decade now, SIEM systems have come a long way: from mere log management to integrating machine learning and analytics for end-to-end threat monitoring, event correlation, and incident response. The modern SIEM system goes way beyond collating data and incidents for security supervisors to monitor – it analyses and responds to threats in real-time, thereby reducing human intervention while also enabling a more holistic approach to information security.

But given the magnitude and complexity of the tasks performed by an SIEM solution, integrating it into the existing information security architecture of an enterprise can be daunting, especially when it comes to a large enterprise with multiple, disparate centers spread across the globe.

Common SIEM integration mistakes

Cybersecurity is a highly dynamic space and a solution that is effective today may no longer be viable tomorrow. This is exactly where SIEM integration pitfalls stem from. Deployments failing and solutions not meeting goals, in the long run, is a commonly observed problem. And when it comes to a large enterprise with a global presence, the complexity only compounds further! Here’s a look at some common mistakes that organizations commit while implementing a SIEM solution, which can later snowball into major threats.

1. Under-planned implementation

Despite a widespread awareness that SIEM solutions can be complex in nature, many organizations go about integrating one without initially defining their goals and requirements. Chances of successfully implementing a SIEM solution without proper planning are slim. Evaluating the solution at a later stage or on an ad-hoc basis only piles up the expenses that could easily have been avoided.

Moreover, out-of-the-box SIEM solutions are more generic in nature and cannot cater to the specific cybersecurity challenges of any organization. This is another reason why prior planning comes in handy so that there is enough scope for customizations and third-party integrations before implementation.

2. Implementing without a predefined scope

Implementing an SIEM solution without defining the scope is akin to building a house without a foundation. And in the case of a large multinational enterprise, implementing SIEM solutions without proper scoping is no less than causing mass destruction. The scope provides the basis for everything that follows – planning, deployment, implementation, and maturing the SIEM solution with related capabilities. It will determine the choice of solution, the architectural requirements, the necessary staffing, and the processes and procedures.

3. Rooting for the one-solution-fits-all approach

Given the large, almost comprehensive nature of a SIEM tool, it may seem tempting to try and do everything with it at once. While SIEM solutions are capable of collecting, processing and managing large amounts of data, that doesn’t mean it’s a good practice to over-stuff the solution with too many capabilities at once.

Organizations with a global presence are bound to deal with myriad and diverse use cases, each use case being distinct and requiring a different approach. Hence, SIEM use cases should be approached in a way that can set up stages of cycles to make way for continual improvements rather than taking a one-solution-fits all approach.

4. Monitoring noise

Another common mistake is approaching the SIEM solution as a log management tool, setting it to capture and store all logs from all devices and applications without discrimination, under the impression that this will give a more comprehensive and clearer view. However, instead of reducing the noise, such an exercise actually amplifies it and generates more of it.

What’s more, one can only imagine the chaos it will cause in the case of a large enterprise with a global presence. Pouring in more hay is pointless when your purpose is to find a needle in the haystack.

SIEM implementation best practices

The mistakes can be easily avoided by following a set of best practices for implementation. Every organization’s implementation will be different, but here are some steps that a CISO can consider and are crucial to the effective performance of an SIEM solution post-deployment.

1. Define the project and scope

The first step to SIEM implementation is planning the scope of the project and its timeline. This entails outlining the scope of the project, including the necessary informational, budgetary, and physical resources. Plus, companies must define their goals and identify all necessary resources in this stage. As a starting point, the CISO must consider setting up basic rules, identifying necessary compliance and policy requirements, and structuring the post-implementation SIEM management.

It is to be noted that SIEM solutions need to be connected to almost everything across the network infrastructure to achieve optimal performance. Therefore, defining log sources is recommended. Here are some basic components that can be included while scoping:

Security control logs:

Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS)

Endpoint protection software

Data loss prevention (DLP) software

Threat intelligence software

Firewalls

Honeypots

Web filters

Network infrastructure logs:

Routers

Switches

Controllers

Servers

Databases

Internal applications

Other data points:

Network architecture

Network policy configurations

IT assets

2. Research products

Product research is something that will be unique to each business. However, on a broad level, there are three main informational resources that the CISO can consider before zeroing in on an SIEM.

Vendor analysis: A number of online resources and search engines can help identify the major SIEM vendors. CISOs can then contact the vendors for more information, relating to their specific situation. In addition, CISOs can also consult software analyst firms or deploy empirical testing for vendor analysis. There are many research and testing services providers out there who can generate valuable insights on markets and tools.

Product reviews: As to how product reviews help a CISO decide on an SIEM solution is self-explanatory. Websites can come in handy for CISOs to review and analyze some of the best SIEM tools out there.

Use case assessment: Assessing use cases that will pertain to the business – not just in the immediate future, but in the long run – is essential to ensuring a smooth SIEM integration. This step requires CISOs to communicate with the shortlisted vendors and understand industry-specific scenarios, case studies, and product demos.

3. Implementation planning

The next step is to outline a number of implementation procedures to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Here are a few components that CISOs should include in their plan:

Design architecture: Making a detailed design architecture helps get a clearer view of the entire implementation. Outlining all data sources related to log sources and data inputs and deploying information collectors to ensure all log sources are connected is a good starting point.

Create rules: It is critical to ensure that correlation engines are functioning with basic policies. Also, determining more customized rules to be implemented in the long term should be taken up in this stage. These rules help optimize documentation and alerting without damaging network performance. They should also be customized to meet any necessary compliance requirements.

Define process: It is advisable to put a handoff plan in place before deployment, to transfer control from the implementation team to security operations or IT management team. Plus, considering the company’s staffing capabilities is crucial to ensuring that teams can seamlessly manage the SIEM; otherwise, it will all be rendered pointless.

In addition to the aforementioned steps, it is a good idea to outline any other long-term management processes specific to the organization, such as training the staff to manage and monitor an SIEM system.

4. Deployment and review

As soon as the solution is deployed, it is necessary to take a few immediate actions to ensure smooth functioning going forward:

Ensure data is being collected and encrypted properly

Ensure all activities, logs and events are stored correctly

Test the system to visualize connected devices and display to those planned

Ensuring seamless functioning of the SIEM solution

Successfully implementing an SIEM solution is just the beginning. Teams should continue testing and updating the solution against the latest attack. Timely upgrades and customizations are inevitable as the threat landscape and policies keep evolving – it is the only way to keep the number of false positives in check, while also ensuring end-to-end information security to the maximum extent possible.