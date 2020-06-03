Fusion Risk Management adds Resilience Essentials for Work.com on Salesforce AppExchange

Fusion Risk Management announced the addition of Resilience Essentials for Work.com on Salesforce AppExchange — the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

Fusion Risk Management is designed to provide Work.com customers with important insights into site criticality, operational readiness, and key risks to help manage a successful return to work.

The Work.com collection page is an expansion of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses. Each listing included in the Work.com collection page extends the power of Salesforce’s Work.com solutions and resources that are designed to help organizations reopen safely and respond efficiently to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Fusion Risk Management Resilience Essentials for Work.com

Fusion Risk Management is built to provide strategies, insights, sample plans, procedures, and software solutions to manage companies’ response to disruptions. Businesses can gain rich operational data from Fusion in the Work.com Command Center to support more-informed decisions about bringing people back to work and reducing risk.

Additionally, Fusion Risk Management helps Work.com customers manage beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to build a more resilient operation.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Salesforce and on integrating Fusion with Work.com, in a concerted effort to help businesses return to their workplaces,” said Michael Campbell, CEO, Fusion Risk Management.

“Fusion has been a market leader in helping businesses prepare for, manage, and mitigate the impact of disruptions and crises for fifteen years. Our software solutions are designed to ensure that operations remain resilient so companies can continue to deliver products and services to their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“We are happy to see Fusion Risk Management innovating to support customers as they plan and manage a successful return to work,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “It’s inspiring to see our partners innovating rapidly to help customers through this challenging time.”