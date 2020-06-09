Wipro and IBM collaborate to assist customers embark on a secure hybrid cloud journey

Wipro announced a collaboration with IBM to assist Wipro customers embark on a seamless and secure hybrid cloud journey. Through this alliance, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

Wipro IBM Novus Lounge, located at Wipro’s Kodathi campus in Bengaluru, is a dedicated innovation center. It will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups.

Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights.

Additionally, Wipro will leverage IBM Cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in Banking and Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare space.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialized solutions approach.

“Wipro IBM Novus Lounge will allow us to showcase hybrid multi-cloud and open source solutions even more comprehensively and support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey.”

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President – Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM India said, “As companies across the world continue to drive digital transformation, decision-makers must rethink radically on how to leverage the combined power of data, cloud and open source technologies to become industry leaders.

“Wipro IBM Novus Lounge brings together Wipro’s expertise across industries and IBM’s open source technologies, designed to be secure and scalable across hybrid cloud, Data and AI, all running on Red Hat OpenShift promoting the journey to Cloud and journey to AI.”