What is the true extent of the modern corporate digital attack surface?

RiskIQ released a report analyzing the company’s internet-wide telemetry and massive internet data collection to reveal the true extent of the modern corporate digital attack surface.

Digital attack surface challenges

“Today, organizations are responsible for defending not only their internal network but also their digital presence across the internet and the cloud,” said Lou Manousos, CEO, RiskIQ.

“Bringing the massive scope of an organization’s attack surface into focus helps frame the challenges of extending cybersecurity outside the corporate firewall, especially as staff forced to work from home in response to COVID-19 push that boundary farther out.”

When brands understand what they look like from the outside-in, they can begin developing an attack surface management program that allows them to discover everything associated with their organization on the internet—both legitimate and malicious—and investigate the threats targeting them.

Report highlights