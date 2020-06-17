MayaData unveils Kubera to improve Kubernetes as a data layer by simplifying and automating operations

MayaData, the originator of the popular cloud-native projects OpenEBS and Litmus Chaos, announced Kubera, a new solution for the efficient operations management of Kubernetes as a data layer including logging, alerting, visualization, reporting, backups, maintenance, compliance checks, troubleshooting, and lifecycle automation.

Kubera is delivered as SaaS or for on-premise deployments. Free individual plans are available. Kubera capabilities include:

Simplified configuration, management and monitoring of stateful workloads on Kubernetes, including Kafka, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, and other workloads

Simplified back-up of stateful workloads on Kubernetes, whether the workloads are stored in the CNCF open-source project OpenEBS or otherwise

Dynamic visualizations of an entire Kubernetes environment, with point and click controls for capabilities such as snapshotting and cloning of data and compliance checks and alerts

Automated lifecycle management of data layer components including the newly available Enterprise Edition of OpenEBS and underlying storage such as disks and cloud volumes

Team and Enterprise plans include support services from MayaData for the entire environment including the OpenEBS Enterprise Edition and related components

Kubera subscriptions start at $49 per user per month.

Leo Fillmore from Cort Furniture said, “We selected OpenEBS and MayaData’s Kubera because it was the most robust and easy to use solution for the use of Kubernetes as a data layer supporting our e-commerce and development systems. MayaData’s support has been consistently excellent, and their pace of innovation is impressive.”

Murat Karslioglu, Head of Product at MayaData, said, “Kubera builds on our experience in supporting a community of thousands of OpenEBS users. Originally intended to be used only by our support – we quickly learned that our users could benefit from Kubera as well.

“Enterprises of all sizes – and individual users – are finding that Kubera helps them to achieve cost savings and productivity gains while using Kubernetes as their data layer.”