Cisco SecureX included with all Cisco Security products to simplify and enhance customer experience

Cisco announces the general availability globally of Cisco SecureX, the broadest and most integrated cloud-native security platform, included with all Cisco Security products to simplify and enhance the way customers manage security, on June 30, 2020.

SecureX comes as organizations juggle to manage business and security challenges at unprecedented scale. This is due to the acceleration of digital transformation and rise in remote workers.

Cisco has a long-standing commitment to connect and protect its customers working from anywhere, on any device, and furthers its mission to unify and optimize its security portfolio.

Managing an organization’s security is complex – from keeping up with new business processes, tracking evolving threats and navigating a sprawling vendor landscape. Data from the C-suite backs this up.

According to Cisco’s CIO Perspectives 2020 survey of 1,300 global CIOs, the top two challenges facing CIOs are security, followed by complexity. More than two-thirds of CIOs feel they are being stretched too thin.

One-way security leaders are battling this complexity is with vendor consolidation. Newly released data from Cisco’s 2020 CISO Benchmark Report revealed that when dealing with a cyberattack, organizations with more security vendors experienced longer downtime, higher costs and more breached records.

To address current and future security challenges, SecureX connects the breadth of Cisco’s integrated security portfolio with customers’ entire security infrastructure for a consistent and simplified experience.

It unifies visibility, enables automation, and strengthens security across network, endpoints, cloud, and applications. With SecureX all new and existing customers will benefit from these capabilities and more without incurring additional cost:

Unified visibility – SecureX provides key operational and threat metrics across network, endpoint, cloud, and applications. With the SecureX ribbon feature, the platform is integrated in every single Cisco Security technology so customers can access platform capabilities seamlessly across all products.

– SecureX provides key operational and threat metrics across network, endpoint, cloud, and applications. With the SecureX ribbon feature, the platform is integrated in every single Cisco Security technology so customers can access platform capabilities seamlessly across all products. Automation to increase operational efficiency – Customers can automate workflows across products from Cisco Security and third parties so they can focus on more impactful tasks. SecureX can save customers hours of manual work by automating threat hunting based on Cisco Talos threat intelligence and other intelligence sources.

– Customers can automate workflows across products from Cisco Security and third parties so they can focus on more impactful tasks. SecureX can save customers hours of manual work by automating threat hunting based on Cisco Talos threat intelligence and other intelligence sources. Strengthened security – SecureX threat response enables security experts to quickly identify impacted targets and remediate within minutes by correlating intelligence data from multiple intelligence sources and telemetry from network, endpoint, email, cloud, and third-party products.

Exceptional customer and partner feedback

“A platform approach like SecureX is the future of security at Mohawk Industries,” said Michael Degroote, Infrastructure Consultant at Mohawk Industries.

“It will make things easier, faster, and we will see much more going on in our environment than ever before. The automation and custom playbooks we have seen in SecureX will make a difference in a zero-trust environment and will improve security for our company even further. We are looking forward to what SecureX brings to us.”

“One of the most important aspects as a CISO is to make sure I feed intelligence into other agencies,” said Mick Jenkins, Chief Information Security Officer at Brunel University. “The platform approach gives us excellent, superb stitching-together of forensic investigations.”

“The harmonized network security and collaborative platform is key when all teams can work together to solve a problem. You’re most vulnerable when you have silos,” said Collin John, Global Security Manager at Alvarez and Marsal. “This platform unifies visibility and taps into DevOps, SecOps, and even infrastructure.”

“We are seeing our customers consolidating the number of security vendors they work with and want solutions that are simple to manage and integrate with their existing security investments.

“Cisco has built a broad and strong portfolio of security solutions and with Cisco SecureX, this now makes it easier for us to show the value of multiple products working together,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO at Presidio.

“We’re also excited about the opportunity this creates for Presidio to add services on top of the SecureX platform and further enhance our customers’ experience.”

“With SecureX we wanted to reimagine the way our customers experienced security by making it simple and automated,” said Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of Cisco’s Security Business Group.

“We knew this would be transformative for the industry, but we could never have predicted just how important this would be to security and IT professionals at this very moment. In this new and dynamic world, customers need a security platform that can protect employees wherever they work and meet the challenges of today and the future.”

In addition to the simplified experience SecureX brings, Cisco Security is also unveiling new enhancements and integrations to further secure the remote workforce including: