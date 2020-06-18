How do I select a security awareness solution for my business?

“Great security awareness training, that is part of a healthy cyber security culture and that is aimed at encouraging positive security behaviours, is essential. The problem is that awareness-raising training has a history of being dry, dull, technically-focused and ineffective,” Dr. Jessica Barker, Co-CEO of Cygenta, told us in a recent interview.

In order to select the right security awareness solution for your business, you need to think about a number of factors. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get their insight on the topic.

David Lannin, CTO, Sapphire

Engaging positively with your audience is critical in the success of any security awareness solution. Every individual is different, each having their preferences of learning style, content and pace. The solution you consider should be able to adapt to this, having rich and varied content suited to the right users and groups across your business.

Do not lose sight at how diverse an audience can be and where their areas of expertise lie. Educating a purchasing team on handling financial information online is appropriate, but a generic warning about password usage may be less useful to the security teams.

Test your employee’s awareness and measure their improvement. This provides a full HR/audit trail, and publishing these results over time keeps staff engaged, showing changes in how effective security awareness training has been. Identifying individuals that are more phish-prone helps focus targeted training for those individuals – a weak link in your cyber defenses. Tailored training based on understanding ensures that those who demonstrate an understanding earlier in the process can be exempt from further training.

Ensure that the results are tangible. Be able to demonstrate the security awareness solution is effective and improving the overall security posture of the business.

Lise Lapointe, CEO, Terranova Security

The right security awareness training solution will drive long-term behavioral change among employees to create a cultural of security awareness.

There are five key components that must be in place to accomplish this:

High quality content: Security training cannot effectively be approached as a “one-size-fits-all”. Different format and length in content promotes better participation and retention rates.

Security training cannot effectively be approached as a “one-size-fits-all”. Different format and length in content promotes better participation and retention rates. Intuitive phishing simulator: Out-of-the-box phishing scenarios that reflect real-life cyber threats integrated with training for feedback.

Out-of-the-box phishing scenarios that reflect real-life cyber threats integrated with training for feedback. Multilingual content and platform: Out-of-the-box language support for global security awareness programs.

Out-of-the-box language support for global security awareness programs. Communication and reinforcement materials: Large libraries of predesigned content and templates for internal campaign promotion and content reinforcement including videos, posters and newsletters.

Large libraries of predesigned content and templates for internal campaign promotion and content reinforcement including videos, posters and newsletters. Consultative approach: Security training that this is tied to the businesses needs with offerings including: CISO coaching, managed services and content customization.

By choosing the right security awareness training solution, businesses can develop customized, multi-language campaigns that are engaging and informative – and most importantly, successful.

Michael Madon, SVP & GM Security Awareness and Threat Intelligence Products, Mimecast

Human error poses one of the biggest risks to any organization. Yet, many organizations are conducting cyber awareness training quarterly or even less frequent – which is simply not enough. Mimecast recently surveyed 1,025 IT decision makers and found that 21% of respondents offer training on a monthly basis – a timeframe experts consider the gold standard.

The goal of any security awareness program should be to change employee’s perception of cybersecurity – helping them understand that it is not an inconvenience, but something that can help them be more effective in their jobs. But, effectively educating employees on email and web security cannot be achieved through one-off training sessions or siloed events that involve non-interactive materials like sterile corporate videos and mass-produced pamphlets.

When identifying a security awareness solution, organizations should look for the following:

Humor – Not many people absorb information when it’s given in a format that is stale and boring. Humor captures people’s attention and is the best way to engage. Look for a solution that includes humor to communicate important information in a highly relatable way.

– Not many people absorb information when it’s given in a format that is stale and boring. Humor captures people’s attention and is the best way to engage. Look for a solution that includes humor to communicate important information in a highly relatable way. Short and frequent content – Offering a regular cadence of concise trainings is a great way to ingrain cybersecurity best practices into employees’ day-to-day activities. Training sessions should be delivered monthly and be only 5 minutes or less.

– Offering a regular cadence of concise trainings is a great way to ingrain cybersecurity best practices into employees’ day-to-day activities. Training sessions should be delivered monthly and be only 5 minutes or less. Risk scoring – Risk scoring capabilities can help identify employees who are most at risk for attack and can help focus increased time and resources on specific individuals.

Lance Spitzner, Certified Instructor, SANS Institute

Security awareness is ultimately a control to help ensure your organization is not only compliant, but you are effectively managing and measuring your human risk. As such, you need a solution that was developed by experts who understand risk and know both what risks and which behaviors to focus on.

These decisions should be driven by data based on today’s latest threats, technologies and incident drivers. If you are focusing on the wrong behaviors, not only are you wasting your organizations time but could be actually increasing the risk to your organization, such as requiring people to regularly change their passwords.

Other key factors include how often the content is updated and how people will relate to it. As technology, threats and organizations change so do risks. Your training should reflect that change. The other element is ensuring the training is a good fit for your organization and your culture. For example, if you have an outgoing organization that loves humor, then use humorous training. But if you have a large, diverse or more conservative organization, you will want training that adapts well to that environment.

Inge Wetzer, Social Psychologist Cybersecurity & Compliance, Secura

First of all, go one step back! Ask yourself the question: what exactly do you want to achieve? Looking for an awareness solution implies that your goal would be that all your employees are aware of the security risks and that they know what they should do. Your focus is: knowledge. However, a gap exists between knowing what you should do and actual behavior. Many people are aware that they should actually lock their computer screens, but many people still don’t behave accordingly.

Would you be happy if all employees in your organization pass an awareness test? What does this tell you about their actual behavior? So, you may not be looking for a security awareness solution, but for a security behavior solution?

Psychology teaches us that behavior is defined by more than knowledge: our actions are also driven by personal factors such as our motivation and past experience. In addition, organizational factors such as context and culture also define behavior. For effective behavioral change, all aspects of behavior should be addressed. Moreover, the attention to these factors should be recurrent to keep the topic top of mind. So, look for a continuous program that focuses on safe behavior as end goal by paying attention to its three determinants: knowledge, personal factors and organizational factors.