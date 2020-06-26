ioXt Alliance appoints Jonathan Cartrette to its Board of Directors

The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announces the appointment of Jonathan Cartrette, Director of Technology, IoT Systems and principal architect for the Center for Software Excellence at Legrand North & Central America (LNCA) to its Board of Directors.

As part of the ioXt Alliance, Cartrette has been instrumental in shaping ioXt Alliance work towards creating the internet of secure things.

“Scaling up the ability to certify, test, and maintain billions of connected devices is wholly different than securing a single device—especially when you drop the price point and move from phones, tablets, and connected cars down to small items like lights and plugs,” said Cartrette.

“By combining scalable formal lab testing across complex, multi-stage supply chains with good-faith internal efforts, ioXt is directly solving the business problem of IoT security. They’re winning trust from consumers and governments by supplying minimum security standards that ultimately prevent data and infrastructure exposure.”

In his over 10 years with Legrand North & Central America, Cartrette has worked on full-stack and embedded technology, as well as on device and platform security strategies, primarily for large-scale networked commercial lighting systems.

His expertise in solving scale problems comes from years-long immersion in real-world deployment challenges. Upon joining Legrand, Cartrette spent five years in a series of field services and product management positions, acquiring both hands-on deployment and market channel expertise.

He then returned to engineering to lead R&D for Wattstopper, ​before transitioning into his current architecture role with the LNCA Software CoE.

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program.

Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40.