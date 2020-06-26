Zoom hires Jason Lee as CISO

Zoom announced that Jason Lee will join the company as its Chief Information Security Officer, effective June 29, 2020. Lee brings 20 years of expertise in information security and operating mission critical services.

He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, and previously was Principal Director of Security Engineering at Microsoft. Lee will lead Zoom’s security team and report to Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer.

Zoom is nearing the end of its 90-day security and privacy plan, put into place during a time of unprecedented growth that has made Zoom the platform of choice for over 300 million daily meeting participants, including those at some of the world’s largest enterprises.

Lee will focus on continuing Zoom’s path of putting the security and privacy of its users first by ensuring that the frictionless and easy-to-use platform remains secure.

“Our customers’ security is extremely important and is at the core of everything we do. We are excited to welcome Jason, who has deep industry experience, understands the complexity of servicing a wide variety of users, and can lead Zoom’s efforts to strengthen the security of our platform during this time of rapid expansion,” said Bawa.

“Zoom is on an incredible journey of growth and I am thrilled to bring my experience of running world-class security organizations to the company. Ensuring that customers trust our products is of the utmost importance and I look forward to working with the team to continue instilling security into the DNA of Zoom,” said Lee.

He was recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce where he was accountable for the global organization delivering critical end-to-end security operations to customers and employees including company wide network and system security, incident response, threat intel, data protection, vulnerability management, intrusion detection, identity and access management, and the offensive security team.

Prior to Salesforce, he held the position of Principal Director of Security Engineering for the Windows and Devices division in Microsoft with the charter of protecting the online services of Windows Update, XBOX live, and the Microsoft online store.

He was also the Senior Director of Developer Services where he was responsible for the design and management of the mission critical PKI for all products across Microsoft.

This included cryptographic services in products such as Windows and SQL Server, and cloud services such as Azure and Office 365. Additionally, Jason was responsible for the codesigning and anti-malware services supporting Microsoft in that role.