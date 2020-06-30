RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams: Enhanced user productivity across the platform

RingCentral announced RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams enabling Direct Routing integration. With RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams users will have access to more robust cloud PBX capabilities without ever having to leave the Teams interface on mobile, web, and desktop.

RingCentral also provides broader integrations with Microsoft Teams that enhance user productivity across the platform.

“Today’s modern workforce wants the flexibility to communicate using their preferred channels, both within and outside their organization,” said Will Moxley, chief product officer, RingCentral.

“For organizations using Microsoft Teams for team messaging, RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams provides exceptional enterprise PBX capabilities, enabling users to remain productive from within their Teams environment.

“Our integrations with Teams aligns with our vision of delivering an open platform, where our rich integration ecosystem empowers users to effortlessly and intuitively access RingCentral communications capabilities from their applications of choice to drive productivity across their enterprise.”

RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams with Direct Routing integration includes:

: The solution enables users to seamlessly record inbound and outbound calls from any device as needed Analytics and call reports: Provides users complete visibility into all their calls, identify key trends, set up automated alerts, and more to drive real-time decisions

Paul Weiss, chief knowledge officer at Helm Partners, a leading telecom and technology advisory services firm and valued RingCentral Channel partner, said, “Our clients are demanding secure and reliable technology solutions that enable work from anywhere flexibility, allowing them to communicate through the channels they want, and on the devices of their choice.

“RingCentral’s integrations create even greater business agility by extending this flexibility to our clients’ workplace applications of choice. Whether it is Teams, G-Suite, a CRM, or the RingCentral application, RingCentral’s platform is taking user enablement and workflow efficiency to the next level.

“They have created an ecosystem that works for all businesses, making RingCentral an integral strategic element as we assist our clients in accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst, Aragon Research, said, “The drastic shift to a fully remote working world has shed a spotlight on the limitations of legacy on-premise systems, which cause disruption and loss of productivity.

“With RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams, users can easily leverage the global enterprise phone system capabilities along with top-notch security and reliability that comes with RingCentral.”

Additional RingCentral App integrations for Microsoft Teams and Office 365

RingCentral’s app integrations for Microsoft Teams, which are native to Teams and accessible via the Office 365 chrome extension are both available on the RingCentral app gallery.

Office 365 Chrome extension integration : Drives productivity from Microsoft Teams by quickly accessing RingCentral to schedule a video meeting, send an SMS, search their directory, or make a call within Teams, without requiring a separate desktop app.

: Drives productivity from Microsoft Teams by quickly accessing RingCentral to schedule a video meeting, send an SMS, search their directory, or make a call within Teams, without requiring a separate desktop app. Microsoft Teams RingCentral native integrations: Users can click an embedded message button or “@” mention RingCentral to directly schedule meetings, start a video call, or phone conversation from within Teams. The integration enables users to access a contact (both with web + desktop) without leaving Teams, eliminates the problem of siloed apps.

RingCentral also supports integrations across different Microsoft products such as Outlook, Office 365, Skype for Business, and Dynamics 365, which streamline workflows with RingCentral as a communications hub. You can find these integrations and more ISV integrations such as Canvas, NetSuite, Salesforce, and Zendesk in the RingCentral app gallery.