eSentire announces quarter of year-over-year growth sustained by its cloud-native Atlas platform

eSentire announces its ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, sustained by its industry-defining, cloud-native Atlas platform. Atlas delivered 100-percent service availability while elastically scaling in real-time to handle 10x data ingestion volume spikes across cloud and on-premises ecosystems.

Company maintains customer satisfaction scores and retention rates

eSentire continues to take market share with nearly 100-percent growth, outpacing industry trends by more than four times. During a time of global crisis and rapid shift to highly distributed workforces and cloud-based workloads, the Atlas platform enabled rapid onboarding of record numbers of new customers while delivering multiple new services central to driving eSentire’s industry-leading NPS score of 72 percent and net customer retention of over 116 percent.

“Businesses are adopting cloud services faster than ever to support the new remote work reality. In Q1, companies dissatisfied with traditional security products and legacy MSSP services that couldn’t handle evolving threats driven by COVID-19 and rapid-fire adoption of new digital transformation tech turned to eSentire MDR,” said Kerry Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, eSentire.

“Ultimately, cybersecurity is now a data problem. And finding the threats buried in this data deluge coming from every angle requires a cloud-native security platform coupled with security analysts intimately familiar with the customers’ business context to maintain operational integrity and lower risk.”

Neil Waugh, Chief Information Officer at M&C Saatchi, said, “As we were forced to deal with a new reality of an almost 100-percent work from home, remote workforce, eSentire has been a key partner in enabling us to dynamically protect our infrastructure.

“We have been leveraging the Atlas platform for some time now and were pleased to see how easy it was to add endpoint protection to the suite of services we receive through the platform. It required very little work from our IT team and provides an additional layer of peace of mind in today’s uncertain environment.”

How Atlas works with eSentire SOC to deliver customer outcomes

Built on patented artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Atlas learns across eSentire’s global customer base, immediately extending protection to every customer with each specific detection.

This ability to rapidly learn and work at cloud scale, combined with expert human actions, stops breaches and reduces customer risk in ways unattainable by legacy security products, traditional MSSPs and other MDR providers. For example, Atlas’ orchestration and automation stops threats that avoid firewalls and antivirus once per minute for every customer.

In tandem, eSentire Security Operations Center (SOC) threat hunters typically actively respond to and contain threats in individual customers’ environments on average once every two minutes.

“Without question, our Atlas platform is industry-defining, but our most valuable asset is our mission-driven culture and our team’s laser focus on safeguarding our customers’ businesses,” Bailey said.

“This common goal ensures we attract and retain the cybersecurity, AI and cloud-native technology talent necessary to constantly innovate while delivering the best security efficacy and customer experience in the industry.”

Michael Smith, Vice President, Director of Information Technology, HKS, said, “Every time we call the eSentire SOC, we get a true security analyst on the first touch to walk us through our incidents clearly and efficiently.

No other provider delivers such personalized service and expertise. Leveraging the eSentire Atlas platform, in conjunction with access to their sophisticated threat intelligence team, we have been able to cut our incident time to resolution in half.”

Enhancing industry-leading endpoint security

eSentire’s best-of-breed and highest-efficacy MDR approach includes partnering with category leaders such as CrowdStrike and VMware Carbon Black for esENDPOINT to deliver customer choice for remote work solutions.

Atlas’ patented AI models are applied to real-time data streaming of each customer’s endpoint telemetry, which, in May 2020, resulted in over 1,100 investigations into threats that endpoint technology alone could not detect.

eSentire MDR also unearthed nation state actors across multiple industry sectors including finance, telecom infrastructure, international law, state Supreme Court, and a Washington D.C. think tank.

Platform built for end-to-end proactive protection

eSentire’s adaptive cloud-native Atlas platform simplifies security and strengthens businesses with end-to-end proactive protection. Companies taking advantage of the Atlas platform can:

Remove threat blind spots in modern hybrid environments with full stack visibility

Tap into the industry’s highest fidelity detection capabilities through a combination of eSentire patented IP and integrated best-of-breed technology

Gain operational security with business risk context through asset and vulnerability data

Access a purpose-built MDR platform that learns across a global customer base and extends protection to all clients upon an initial detection

Leverage proven AI that identifies threats traditional detection technologies miss

Receive comprehensive threat containment in under 20 minutes through the broadest coverage available across network, endpoint, and cloud

Ingest and correlate vast amounts of data from cloud, endpoint, logs, applications, network, and other sources to identify possible threats that are isolated and investigated in seconds

“The recent rapid shift to remote workforces proved our thesis of how a cloud-native platform would adapt to rapid change. Consistent availability while elastically scaling to large spikes in data volume, coupled with the ability to continually release new products, highlighted the efficiency, scalability, and flexibility of our technology,” said Dustin Hillard, Chief Technology Officer, eSentire.

“Our customers rely on us for leading-edge MDR solutions that provide the highest security efficacy. Atlas ensures our average time to respond is well under 20 minutes, enabling our elite SOC threat hunters who actually stop and contain threats within the network, on endpoints and in the cloud, which sets us apart from our MDR competitors.”