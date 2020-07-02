Laura Lang joins IOTAS Board of Directors

IOTAS, a provider of smart property solutions, including Prospect Tour, a self-guided touring feature that makes it easier and safer to show and fill vacant units, and its Board of Directors announced that Laura Lang, the former CEO of Time and Digitas, will be joining the IOTAS Board.

Lang is the Founder and Managing Director of Narragansett Ventures and an Advisor to LCatterton. Upon her election, Lang shared the following:

“IOTAS has an exciting product suite in smart property solutions. The industry is at the beginning of this digital transformation and IOTAS is brilliantly positioned to lead in the space. I am looking forward to working with the management team and board to help scale such a strong customer driven management team and product offering.”

As a pioneer in digital integrated marketing and media, Laura brings extensive expertise in digital disruption and transformation. During her time as CEO of Digitas, the company expanded its services and digital agency portfolio to become the largest global digital network in the industry.

She served as CEO of Time, Inc., a division of Time Warner, and led the charge of its digital transformation prior to its launch in the public markets. Her background includes experience in data, analytics and strategic marketing consulting.

Lang’s election onto the IOTAS Board of Directors validates the strong position that IOTAS is holding in the Smart Property space as it leads innovations in building access management, self-guided tours, automation of property maintenance, and in-unit smart home resident experience.

Lang is active across a wide variety of companies, including holding positions on the Board of Directors for VF Corporation, Vroom, and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

IOTAS is making great strides in engaging innovative thought leaders like Lang to help further IOTAS’s impact and presence throughout the Multifamily and Home Automation industries. “We are honored to have someone of Laura’s caliber joining our Board of Directors.

She brings years of corporate leadership, go-to-market strategy and marketing expertise,” said Sce Pike, IOTAS CEO. “Laura and her impressive career and knowledge complements our board’s diverse skills and experiences.”

Lang will serve the IOTAS Board alongside Jason Macdonnell, President of Security and Automation at Telus, Don Parsons, Partner at Liberty Global Ventures, Tim Enwall, CEO of Misty Robotics, and Sce Pike, CEO of IOTAS.

Lang joins IOTAS at an unparalleled time defined by Covid-19 which has proven that the IOTAS Smart Property platform is needed more than ever by the multi-family industry.

IOTAS continues to provide customers with new and innovative ways to serve their clients, such as Prospect Tour, and build partnerships that fulfill their desire to bring an open and easily scalable Smart Property platform to multifamily properties.