ITC Secure partners with Identity Experts to expand managed security services and cyber security offerings

ITC Secure (ITC), the managed security services provider (MSSP) and specialist advisory firm, and Identity Experts, Microsoft Gold Partner for Security, have formed a strategic partnership to offer fully managed security services built on Microsoft’s cutting-edge security stack.

This announcement formalises the partnership between the two companies and addresses the growing need for cloud-based solutions and integrated technology to support organisations’ IT estates based in the cloud and on-premise. This need is especially important today as perimeter-less security increasingly becomes the new normal.

Through this partnership Identity Experts will expand its Microsoft SOC services, delivered from ITC’s internationally accredited state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre, 24 hours a day. This cooperation enables close collaboration between ITC’s security analysts and Identity Expert’s deep Microsoft security expertise.

The partnership is being launched with a joint Sentinel SOC-as-a-Service offering that is already live with several commercial customers. This multi-layered solution utilises Microsoft’s cloud-native SIEM technology, Azure Sentinel, to deliver advanced threat hunting and managed detection and response.

By combining machine learning and artificial intelligence with human expertise and insight, this solution enables businesses to confidently defend against the cyber threats of tomorrow.

This partnership also brings a comprehensive approach to cyber security and risk management, providing round the clock, end-to-end solutions, supported by Microsoft-qualified experts. Customers deploying these services will benefit from substantial savings compared to traditional security offerings which will further enable their digital transformation.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure said “we are proud to partner with Identity Experts to expand our range of managed security services built on the Microsoft security stack. We are excited to offer customers market leading solutions in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats, securing the digital world to make it a safer place to do business.”

David Murrell, Chief Executive of Identity Experts said “we’re thrilled to begin this journey with the team at ITC Secure. This partnership brings together two well-established Microsoft security partners and gives organisations the opportunity to benefit from a joined up and transformative offering.”