Global data center networking market to reach $40.9 billion by 2025

The global data center networking market is projected to reach $40.9 billion by 2025 and projected to register 11.0% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to Million Insights.

The growing huge amount of unstructured data across several industries is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud computing and the introduction of advanced data center operating models are also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

This data center networking helps the organization to consolidate and organize the information at a single platform before exposing to cross-channel processes and systems. It also allows the organization to connect with its customers operating in different industries.

Factors such as operational cost reduction, improvement in the integration of server, and optimum performance are augmenting the growth of this market. Most of the organizations are focusing on the state of the art infrastructure to resolve the concern and fulfill the customers’ expectations efficiently.

Channelizing information to enhance daily operations

The collected information is stored, analyzed, and managed on share platforms by using diverse networking solutions which enables the service provider to update their business model and helps to boost up their revenue. This has resulted in the requirement for channelizing information to enhance daily operations, thus anticipated to fuel the demand for data center networking over the next few years.

The data center networking market is projected to witness considerable growth due to the rising incidence of cyber-attacks, increasing adoption of the cloud-based platform, and increasing demand for real-time information. This solution helps the organization to access information on-demand and allows them to augment sale of their products and services.

Data center networking is also considered as a proficient mode of disaster recovery, as it allows operational recovery and restores function along with access to the clone database.

Further key findings