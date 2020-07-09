Anker eufyCam 2 Pro security camera features 2K resolution and free local video storage

Anker Innovations launched the eufyCam 2 Pro, a new security camera under Anker’s eufy Security brand that features 2K resolution and free local video storage. The eufyCam 2 Pro is available exclusively at Best Buy and on BestBuy.com starting at $149.99.

The eufyCam 2 Pro features a big improvement in image quality, pumping its resolution to 2K for a crisp and sharp image on all video recordings. It is compatible with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

The eufyCam 2 Pro carries over key features from previous iterations of the eufyCam including the signature 365-day battery life, improved on-device human detection software, and the user-friendly interface that the eufy Security app provides.

eufyCam 2 Pro product specifications: