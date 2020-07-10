Accenture invests in Synadia and the NATS.io open source project

Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Synadia Communications, the company behind the production-proven open source NATS.io project which provides a highly-scalable, secure communications technology for digital systems, services and devices.

As edge computing expands at an unprecedented pace, organizations require a secure, flexible, extensible and future-proof communications capability across cloud, on-premises, web, mobile, and Internet of Things environments. Synadia helps to address these needs with its differentiated Adaptive Edge Architecture.

Synadia’s cloud-native messaging technology, built on top of NATS.io and available to run on all major cloud provider platforms, enables companies to build a new class of edge applications with improved security, latency and ease-of-use over today’s options.

“Enterprise data is increasingly being created at the edge and the ability to securely message across the edge application landscape is critical,” said Sanjeev Vohra, senior managing director, Growth & Strategy, Accenture Technology.

“Powered by NATS.io, Synadia provides capabilities we believe will provide value for our clients now and in the future as edge computing accelerates.”

Derek Collison, founder and CEO of Synadia, added, “As organizations continue to push the boundaries of a hyperconnected world, Synadia delivers solutions required to help accelerate business value and growth. Accenture’s investment will enable Synadia to further capitalize on our position as a leader for adaptive edge architectures and modern distributed systems.”

Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures, said, “Our investment in Synadia and the NATS.io ecosystem demonstrates Accenture Ventures’ commitment to discover and curate the next generation of technologies and entrepreneurs that will forever change how the world works, lives and plays.

“We believe that Synadia offers our enterprise clients a foundational piece of data security and resiliency needed for edge computing.”

Synadia is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Terms of the equity investment were not disclosed.