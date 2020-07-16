340 GDPR fines for a total of €158,135,806 issued since May 2018

Since rolling out in May 2018, there have been 340 GDPR fines issued by European data protection authorities. Every one of the 28 EU nations, plus the United Kingdom, has issued at least one GDPR fine, Privacy Affairs finds.

Whilst GDPR sets out the regulatory framework that all EU countries must follow, each member state legislates independently and is permitted to interpret the regulations differently and impose their own penalties to organizations that break the law.

Nations with the highest fines

France: €51,100,000

Italy: €39,452,000

Germany: €26,492,925

Austria: €18,070,100

Sweden: €7,085,430

Spain: €3,306,771

Bulgaria: €3,238,850

Netherlands: €3,490,000

Poland: €1,162,648

Norway: €985,400

Nations with the most fines

Spain: 99

Hungary: 32

Romania: 29

Germany: 28

Bulgaria: 21

Czech Republic: 13

Belgium: 12

Italy: 11

Norway: 9

Cyprus: 8

The second-highest number of fines comes from Hungary. The National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information has issued 32 fines to date. The largest being €288,000 issued to an ISP for improper and non-secure storage of customers’ personal data.

UK organizations have been issued just seven fines, totalling over €640,000, by the Information Commissioner. The average penalty within the UK is €160,000. This does not include the potentially massive fines for Marriott International and British Airways that are still under review.

British Airways could face a fine of €204,600,000 for a data breach in 2019 that resulted in the loss of personal data of 500,000 customers.

Similarly, Marriott International suffered a breach that exposed 339 million people’s data. The hotel group faces a fine of €110,390,200.

The largest and highest GDPR fines

The largest GDPR fine to date was issued by French authorities to Google in January 2019. The €50 million was issued on the basis of “lack of transparency, inadequate information and lack of valid consent regarding ads personalization.”

Highest fines issued to private individuals: