Alan Crouch joins Steampunk as the DevSecOps Practice Lead

Steampunk announces another leadership addition to its technology capabilities practice. Alan Crouch recently joined Steampunk as the DevSecOps Practice Lead.

“Alan has spent the past two decades of his career at the epicenter for development and security serving in a variety of roles and advocating for DevSecOps long before the concept was coined,” said Steampunk CTO Sean Dillon.

“We’re super excited to have Alan join the team and lead our DevSecOps practice. His technical depth, strength in delivery and leadership skills are exactly what Steampunk needs as we help our clients implement these practices for their missions.”

Before joining Steampunk as the DevSecOps Practice Lead, Alan worked for 10 years at Coveros, Inc. supporting Federal and commercial customers’ adoption of Agile and DevSecOps to meet their missions and better serve their customers.

He has worked for small businesses and large corporations, such as IBM and Lockheed Martin and is known for disrupting the status quo to drive positive cultural change. His extensive technical background includes software engineering, Agile engineering, cybersecurity, continuous integration, continuous delivery, cloud adoption, and test automation.

Alan is a “double-Duke” having received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and Secure Software Engineering from James Madison University.

“Our clients see how the most innovative commercial companies are using DevSecOps to fuel their success. Federal organizations see the opportunity to adopt and maximize those techniques in pursuit of stronger mission success. Alan’s going to play a significant role positioning Steampunk to help our clients achieve those goals,” added Dillon.