CloudEOS: Production multi-cloud at high scale

Arista Networks announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge: designed to integrate with native cloud networking services like Amazon Web Services Transit Gateway, enabling cost-effective and high-scale multi-cloud routing services for enterprise IT organizations and production services.

This system is designed to integrate seamlessly into the cloud infrastructure ecosystem with native interoperability using provisioning tools like Hashicorp Terraform and Red Hat’s Ansible.

Enterprise customers are provisioning, connecting and monitoring their entire multi-cloud networking environment including on-premises private cloud, remote cloud-connected sites and public cloud infrastructures in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform with CloudEOS and Arista CloudVision. By using fully-interoperable open standards throughout CloudEOS, production clients are able to interoperate with WAN and SD-WAN environments and dynamically balance application performance across multiple carriers to deliver the best end-user experience.

Core to this announcement include:

CloudEOS Edge – supporting dynamic path selection services across all major cloud providers at the high-throughput network edge facing the Internet and multiple private and public carriers.

AWS Transit Gateway Integration – seamless automated provisioning and multi-cloud routing, interoperable with AWS Transit Gateway services.

Availability of Pay-as-You-Go elastic consumption of CloudEOS across AWS, Azure and GCP.

Delivery of the Arista CloudEOS Terraform provider, enabling declarative software-defined provisioning of multi-cloud backbones through Hashicorp Terraform and Arista CloudVision.

Multi-Cloud Dashboard – centralized visibility of enterprise multi-cloud backbones and resources through Arista CloudVision.

“Simplifying the networking between cloud providers and geographic regions using fully-interoperable open standards enables the network to be as on-demand as compute and storage cloud services,” stated Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager of cloud networking software at Arista. “Production customers with hundreds of workloads deployed globally are realizing the quality and reliability of Arista EOS, now in an on-demand and elastic consumption model designed to interoperate with all major routing, WAN, and SD-WAN multi-vendor offerings.”

Multiple production customers of Arista CloudEOS and CloudEOS Edge with Transit Gateway integration are realizing the following key and measurable benefits across hundreds of virtual private cloud instances geographically distributed across the globe: