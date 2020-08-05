Unisys enhances CloudForte, the multi-cloud and application optimization platform

Unisys has enhanced CloudForte, its integrated, multi-cloud and application optimization platform. The new CloudForte capabilities help organizations easily accelerate their move to multi- and hybrid-cloud environments and provide an optimized way to continually assess overall cloud environments including cost, security and performance.

Enhanced offerings include CloudForte Navigator 2.0, CloudForte Cloud Management Platform 2.0 and CloudForte Accelerators 1.0.

CloudForte Navigator 2.0 provides clients at any stage of cloud implementation with a well-architected framework to modernize legacy infrastructure and applications for maximum value. Enhancements in Navigator 2.0 include:

Hybrid and multi-cloud management that features continuous assessments with remediation guidance on the best architecture and recommendations for migrating to the cloud and transforming applications

Infrastructure and application modernization guidance for updating legacy software to modern business needs

Review of Kubernetes security against best practices to ensure secure cloud deployment, management and auto-scaling.

“CloudForte Navigator helps organizations optimize their overall enterprise cost, security and performance,” said Vishal Gupta, senior vice president, Products and Platforms and Chief Technology Officer, Unisys. “Unisys offers a comprehensive, vendor-agnostic multi- and hybrid-cloud review to streamline their cloud assessment process and understand exactly where they can make informed infrastructure decisions as well as easily improve cloud security and application-migration processes.”

The enhanced CloudForte Cloud Management Platform 2.0 brings together a Unisys-built capability and multiple partner products for hybrid cloud management. Unisys has added Morpheus Data, a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, as a technology partner to enhance CloudForte’s capabilities.

“With Unisys and Morpheus working together, clients have the best of all worlds. They benefit from an agile next-generation cloud management platform combined with the advisory service and support of a world-class solution provider,” said Brad Parks, Chief Marketing Officer of Morpheus.

The enhanced CloudForte CMP integrates disparate technologies to create an agile, secure, and efficient environment in three key areas:

Automation and orchestration to allow faster customer innovation, including a unified user interface for management, governance, provisioning, and reporting on the client’s end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud operations.

A validated reference architecture to ensure business optimization, providing a ready to use blueprint library, monitoring, security and identity management, among other features.

Advanced analytics to optimize cloud spend, synchronizing visibility of discovered and provisioned resources and constantly monitoring resource cost and utilization.

CloudForte Accelerators 1.0 provides a well-architected, compliant templating system to accelerate Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure cloud infrastructure with the following capabilities: