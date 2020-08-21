BrickStor Security Platform facilitates data security for distributed workforces and hybrid clouds

RackTop Systems announced the general availability of key features in the BrickStor Security Platform (SP) to facilitate data security and protection for distributed workforces and hybrid clouds.

Organizations must quickly adapt existing enterprise architectures while adopting work from home models, and in the haste caused by the situation are sacrificing data security and compliance.

As cybercrime steadily increases, and overwhelming distractions from the global pandemic bog down IT infrastructure and operations personnel, it’s more important than ever to modernize to a Zero Trust rooted converged storage platform.

BrickStor Security Platform is for customers who need to securely protect unstructured data, both on premises and in the cloud, without the complexity or security vulnerabilities inherent to integrating existing legacy storage systems with loosely coupled third-party tools.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced every organization worldwide to change the way they conduct business. This has become a pivotal opportunity for companies to select technologies that enhance their security posture while enabling and accelerating business operations.

“We are seeing our customers quickly adopt these capabilities and improving distributed collaboration. As a result, our customers are less vulnerable to the ransomware and data theft that brings down their competition,” said Jonathan Halstuch, CTO for RackTop Systems.

Transparent Data Movement (TDM), Data Protection services, and SecureGFS web sharing and collaboration are three features delivered in the latest BrickStor SP release which facilitate managing the challenges of on-prem, off-prem, and work from home without duplicating data or compromising security and compliance.

Benefits include:

Always-on encryption for remote data

No access to the encryption keys by third party systems

Transparently move data in and out of S3

Elimination of data loss due to exposed S3 buckets

WAN optimized transport for high-speed, high latency links

Share data via audited secure links without copying to 3rd party services

The BrickStor SP data storage platform was built by Department of Defense veterans to enable enterprise and government customers to effortlessly address rapidly changing data needs both on premises and in the cloud without sacrificing speed, compliance, or security.

Flexible software deployment options include RackTop provided turn-key systems, virtual appliance, existing SAN, in the cloud, and on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).