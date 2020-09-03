SHI and Regulator Group invest in mLogica to boost DX technologies and cloud services development

SHI International and Regulator Group have made a strategic investment in mLogica, to accelerate the development of digital transformation technologies and cloud services offered by mLogica and SHI.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, SHI and mLogica will go-to-market together to help their customers migrate legacy databases, applications and platforms to the Cloud, embrace the benefits of Big Data analytics, and optimize the performance of their IT infrastructure, including databases and applications, with a full stack managed services program.

mLogica is a market leader in enterprise, mission critical, Cloud modernization, leveraging its automated suite of migration software (AMS); and has recently developed and released a hyper-scale Big Data Analytics Solution (MCAP) to address commercial and government Big Data challenges.

“Over the last five years, SHI has invested aggressively to develop a range of professional and managed services capabilities, and we’ve seen revenue grow 54% in the past year,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI.

“This clear evolution of the SHI brand better positions us as a services delivery partner to help customers meet infrastructure and cloud goals. The partnership with mLogica further strengthens that portfolio of services and gives SHI the ability to meet a broader set of customer needs as they migrate away from legacy infrastructure, make their data work harder and smarter, and continually optimize their IT environment.”

The technology and services partnership with mLogica builds on SHI’s long-standing strategic relationships with technology vendors, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, IBM, and VMware.

SHI has strengthened its ability to help joint customers adapt to changing needs and seize new market opportunities by taking advantage of next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and application modernization.

Using technologies developed by mLogica and already in use across some of the world’s largest organizations, SHI will empower customers to realize their cloud goals faster, with less disruption and risk, and at a lower total cost.

“Since 2004, we’ve forged strong relationships with enterprise technology vendors and systems integrators, helping some of the world’s most complex organizations migrate their mission critical legacy environments,” said Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of mLogica.

“SHI lives and breathes that same mission, making it an outstanding partner as we develop innovative approaches to big data, IT modernization, database services, and operational efficiencies. Together with SHI, we will deliver the tools, services, and expertise customers need to modernize their technology and achieve their business goals.”

Under the terms of the agreement, SHI will receive full access to the technologies developed by mLogica and will be authorized to deliver services both outright and in partnership with mLogica.

mLogica will use the investment to build out infrastructure for scalability, commit funding for engineering and product development to accelerate the implementation of the product roadmap, add to the global account teams to service the leads generated by mLogica’s strategic technology partners, and fast-track the acquisition of strategic companies and complementary technology IP.

“We are excited to work with SHI and our network of investors to provide strategic capital to mLogica. This investment will be used to enhance mLogica’s infrastructure globally and to fund the acquisition of complementary technologies and companies,” said William Wisialowski, CEO and Managing Member of Regulator Group.

“mLogica is a perfect fit for our investment model and I look forward in working closely with the mLogica team as an investor and board member.”