Intelligent processes and tech increase enterprises’ competitiveness

Enterprises of the future will be built on a foundation of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, machine learning, deep learning and automation, that are central to solving business problems and driving innovation, Wipro finds.

Most businesses consider AI to be critical to improve operational efficiency, reduce employee time on manual tasks, and enhance the employee and customer experience.

The report examines the current landscape and shows the challenges and the driving factors for businesses to become truly intelligent enterprises. Wipro surveyed 300 respondents in UK and US across key industry sectors like financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods.

The report highlights that while collecting data is critical, the ability to combine this with a host of technologies to leverage insights creates an intelligent enterprise. Organizations that fast-track adoption of intelligent processes and technologies stand to gain an immediate competitive advantage over their counterparts.

Key findings

While 80% of organizations recognize the importance of being intelligent, only 17% would classify their organizations as an Intelligent Enterprise.

98% of those surveyed believe that being an Intelligent Enterprise yields benefits to organizations. The most important ones being improved customer experience, faster business decisions and increased organizational agility.

91% of organizations feel there are data barriers towards being an Intelligent Enterprise, with security, quality and seamless integration being of utmost concern.

95% of business leaders surveyed see AI as critical to being Intelligent Enterprises, yet, currently, only 17% can leverage AI across the entire organization.

74% of organizations consider investment in technology as the most likely enabler for an Intelligent Enterprise, however 42% of them think that this must be complemented with efforts to re-skill workforce.

Jayant Prabhu, VP & Head – Data, Analytics & AI, Wipro said, “Organizations now need new capabilities to navigate the current challenges. The report amplifies the opportunity to gain a first-mover advantage to being Intelligent.

“The ability to take productive decisions depends on an organization’s ability to generate accurate, fast and actionable intelligence. Successful organizations are those that quickly adapt to the new technology landscape to transform into an Intelligent Enterprise.”