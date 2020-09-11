Taoglas releases portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 antennas

Taoglas announced its portfolio of antennas supporting the next generation Wi-Fi 6 standard. Devices with Wi-Fi 6 increase the speed, efficiency and data transfers compared with previous Wi-Fi standards and is designed to reduce congestion in heavy bandwidth usage scenarios.

According to an announcement from The FTC on April 23rd, 2020, Wi-Fi 6 will “play a major role in the growth of the Internet of Things. Wi-Fi 6 will be over two-and-a-half times faster than the current standard and will offer better performance for American consumers. Opening the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use will also increase the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi by nearly a factor of five and help improve rural connectivity.”

The additional 7 GHz spectrum provided in Wi-Fi 6 results in a 32 percent additional bandwidth requirement on the antenna side. “The increase in bandwidth and the continued increase in MIMO order – with more channels resulting in more antennas – creates additional complexities when designing Wi-Fi antennas,” said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO, Taoglas. “We are proud to be on the forefront of next generation technologies and introduce the most comprehensive and leading portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 antennas in the industry,” Mr. Quinlan continued.

Taoglas has a wide range of high performing Wi-Fi antennas for any application. With the introduction of Wi-Fi 6, Taoglas has currently updated 20 existing and new high-efficiency wideband Wi-Fi products to support the newly established bandwidth from 5 to 7.125 GHz and is working to expand its Wi-Fi 6 portfolio even further during the second half of 2020.

Available in various mounting options including embedded SMD, embedded flex PCB, terminal mount and outdoor permanent mount, examples of commercially available Wi-Fi 6 capable products from Taoglas include: