Excalibur Data Systems and ScienceLogic bring outcome-based automated IT Operations to customers

Excalibur Data Systems announced a strategic partnership with ScienceLogic, a provider of monitoring, app management and IT automation solutions for hybrid IT infrastructure bringing outcome-based automated IT Operations to customers.

“Excalibur Data Systems is excited to bring a modern approach for IT monitoring, app management, and automation to our customers” said Mike Fuson, VP of Excalibur Data Systems. “We are proud to be partnered with a leader in AIOps, as modern IT operations continue to change.”

The ScienceLogic platform allows companies to auto-discover IT assets, visualize dependencies, monitor infrastructure and application performance, correlate events, and enable automations. Both companies are technical alliance partners of Cherwell Software, a leading provider of ITSM and ESM solutions.

“ScienceLogic is thrilled be partnering with Excalibur Data Systems to bring our ITOM and AIOps solutions to market combined with Excalibur’s breadth of expertise around ITSM and service offerings,” said Thomas Rice, Partner Manager at ScienceLogic.

In this partnership, Excalibur Data Systems and ScienceLogic look to bring expertise to deploying ScienceLogic’s integration with Cherwell Service Management.

Additionally, this partnership will bring Excalibur Data’s consulting and process experience to a stand-alone solution that helps organizations have recognized significant cost savings through reduced mean time to repair, better change management, and overall IT efficiency.