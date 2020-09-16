Kingston Digital launches the 128GB DataTraveler 2000 encrypted USB flash drive

Kingston Digital announces the availability of the 128GB DataTraveler 2000 encrypted USB flash drive.

DataTraveler 2000 features an alphanumeric keypad that allows users to lock the drive with a word or number combination for an easy-to-use PIN, providing an extra layer of protection. For additional security, an auto-lock feature is activated when the drive is removed from the host device if not properly shut down before ejection.

“While lower capacity drives offer their own benefits, larger capacity encrypted drives have become a necessity with the need to transfer higher amounts of sensitive data files as more people work from home,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB business manager, Kingston.

“The 128GB DT2000 joins Kingston’s full line of high-capacity encrypted drives providing security options for consumers all the way up to military use.”

DataTraveler 2000 is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified and offers military-grade 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption. Designed with global security IT professionals, small-to-medium businesses and corporate end users in mind, DT2000 is perfect for those who require electronic data protection.

Encryption is done on the drive with no trace of the PIN left on the system. The drive is OS independent, making it easily deployable in work environments where multiple devices and operating systems are in use.

DataTraveler 2000 is available in capacities 4GB to 128GB and is backed by a three-year warranty with free technical support.