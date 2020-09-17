Paragon announces creation of its new Risk Management Sector

Paragon is investing in the creation of a new Sector offering risk management solutions for its clients. Paragon Risk Management will offer a wide range of solutions including: Risk Advisory, Security Management, Industrial Security, Protection, Emergency Response, and Intelligence.

These specialized solutions, combined with existing uniformed security services and technology, provide comprehensive program capabilities for emergency or one-time events and long-term dedicated personnel.

Paragon has hired Jay Jones to lead the new Sector. Most recently serving as the Washington, DC, field office director for Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Jay provided specialized risk management services to companies around the world.

Prior to his role at Pinkerton, Jay led and supported award-winning global security, emergency management, and business continuity programs for several multinational corporations in the aerospace and defense industries and for the Federal Government.

“Expanding our service offerings to include highly sought-after risk management solutions adds tremendous value for Paragon’s and Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services’ [SCIS] clients, while leveraging the 170 years of expertise and global resources of our affiliate, Pinkerton.

“Jay’s experience and understanding of holistic security risk management across both the Federal Government and cleared contractor environments allows us to uniquely tailor our solutions, meeting a wide range of client requirements,” commented Tony Sabatino, SCIS Chief Executive Officer.

Paragon and SCIS employ over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, emergency response, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the US Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients and is focused on Safeguarding American Assets at Home and Abroad.