Amazon introduces eero Pro 6 and eero 6, delivering Wi-Fi 6 performance

Amazon introduced the newest additions to the eero family—eero Pro 6 and eero 6. These all-new mesh wifi systems feature Wi-Fi 6, the latest technology delivering faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for simultaneously connected devices.

Getting fast, reliable coverage throughout your home is easy with the eero 6 series, which offers Wi-Fi 6 coverage for more than 75 devices simultaneously. Featuring a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the eero 6 series connects compatible devices on your network so you don’t need a separate Zigbee hub.

Plus, eero Pro 6 and eero 6 work with your existing internet service, and are backward compatible with all eero generations, making it easy to expand or upgrade your network.

“Customers need reliable home wifi now more than ever. Many of us are working from home, helping kids with online learning, keeping in touch with friends and family, and streaming and gaming in 4K—often at the same time,” said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero.

“The eero 6 series is the fastest eero series yet, giving our customers the speed and reliability of Wi-Fi 6 at an affordable price.”

Choose the right eero 6 system for you

With an elegant, compact design that blends into any décor, you can mix and match eero devices to create a custom system that’s right for your home. New options include:

eero Pro 6 : Perfect for homes with Gigabit internet connections, a single eero Pro 6 is a tri-band, high-performance mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. A single eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet. An eero Pro 6 two-pack includes two eero Pro 6 routers, covering up to 3,500 square feet. An eero Pro 6 three-pack includes three eero Pro 6 routers that connect wired or wirelessly to cover up to 6,000 square feet.

: Perfect for homes with Gigabit internet connections, a single eero Pro 6 is a tri-band, high-performance mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. A single eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet. An eero Pro 6 two-pack includes two eero Pro 6 routers, covering up to 3,500 square feet. An eero Pro 6 three-pack includes three eero Pro 6 routers that connect wired or wirelessly to cover up to 6,000 square feet. eero 6: Designed for homes with internet connections up to 500 Mbps, a single eero 6 is a dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. A single eero 6 covers up to 1,500 square feet. An eero 6 two-pack covers up to 3,000 square feet and includes an eero 6 mesh router and the all-new eero 6 mesh wifi extender. An eero 6 three-pack, which provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage, includes an eero 6 and two eero 6 mesh wifi extenders.

All eero devices use TrueMesh technology to intelligently route network traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and drop-offs so customers can stream in 4K, play games, and video conference with ease.

Simple setup

Setting up your eero 6 series takes just minutes using the in-app instructions. Simply unplug your old router, connect your eero 6 series router to your modem, sign in to the app, and you’re ready to go—no expertise required. And, once your new eero is up and running, you can also connect your smart home devices to your wifi network in fewer steps with Amazon’s Frustration Free Setup.

After linking your eero account with your Amazon account, compatible devices join the network instantly and stay connected when you change your network name or password. If you need help with your eero devices, access our free world-class customer support for the life of your eero products.

Seamlessly manage your smart home

With a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the eero 6 series eliminates the need for additional Zigbee hubs. After you link your eero and Amazon accounts, Zigbee devices like smart lights, locks, plugs, and other compatible devices can connect directly to your eero network.

“You can use the eero app to manage your network, pause the internet, share your network with friends or guests, and more—whether you’re at home or on-the-go. With the eero skill for Alexa, customers can use an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to manage features with their voice using commands like, “Alexa, turn on the guest network.”

Safe and secure Wifi

eero is constantly working in the background to keep your network safe and secure. Traditional routers require customers to proactively search for, download, and install security updates.

With eero, automatic software updates provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades. For additional peace of mind, you can add advanced security and privacy features and parental controls with eero Secure.

Or sign up for eero Secure+, which provides the additional protection of top-rated security apps like 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware protection, and Encrypt.me for VPN for all your devices.