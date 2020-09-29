Phunware Smart Workplace solution for employers now featured in Cisco Meraki Marketplace

Phunware announced that Cisco Meraki will now feature the Company’s Smart Workplace solution for employers in its Meraki Marketplace. Developed on Phunware’s patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, this mobile-first solution has been designed to effectively address critical challenges brought on by managing a workplace not only in a post-pandemic world, but also one that has now become mobile-first.

Cisco Systems acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard.

The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.

“We developed MaaS to enable large corporations like Cisco to efficiently distribute our software globally for digital transformation initiatives in mobile environments,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware.

“Our Smart Workplace solution can help enable thousands of Cisco Meraki customers to not only increase employee productivity and satisfaction, but also to provide their visitors and guests with enhanced brand experiences while onsite, including automated arrival and reception check-ins, health surveys, location tracing, broadcast, geofence and beacon-based messaging and personnel and staff engagement by name, position and department.”

Phunware’s MaaS Smart Workplace solution is optimized to help employers manage room bookings, enable positioning, wayfinding and navigation throughout its facilities, enable location sharing amongst its employees, partners and customers and extend its other building services via mobile integration and activation.

Platform integrations with existing third-party solutions also support additional services, including parking management, food ordering, asset tracking, interactive directories, fitness access, security and user feedback, all of which can help drive utilization of onsite services by making them more easily accessible and consumable on mobile.

These new listings are in addition to Phunware’s COVID-19 pandemic response listings, as well as its previous listing for its patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software that offers customers native, mobile-first capabilities that deliver proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software.