CoreView raises $10M to boost product innovation and expand its global network of clients

CoreView announced it has closed a $10 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners. The Company will use the investment to further extend the company’s leadership position within the SaaS management platform (SMP) market by investing in product innovation and expanding its global network of enterprise clients, international resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs).

CoreView has already gained significant traction in the market, having increased year-over-year revenue 173% in 2019, grown its total number of users under management to more than five million, and earned a Microsoft Gold Partner certification.

“Businesses forced to implement and manage a comprehensive remote work strategy have greatly benefitted from CoreView’s intuitive and powerful enterprise solution,” said Insight Partners Managing Director Michael Triplett.

“Our expertise in helping emerging enterprise software and technology companies scale quickly in large markets aligns well with the company’s aggressive growth plans. We are excited to continue to help CoreView’s leadership team build a world-class platform that solves many important problems businesses face today.”

Many enterprises migrated to M365 earlier in the year to keep operations running smoothly, employees productive, and to better support their SaaS environments during the shift to remote work.

As IT and cybersecurity teams acclimated to their new cloud platform, they realized they needed actionable insights to help them properly secure, manage, and optimize their new IT environment.

CoreView’s SMP augments and extends the Microsoft M365 Admin Center to deliver actionable insights in a single-pane-of-glass interface that help businesses implement least-privilege access in M365. This helps to prevent data breaches caused by external and internal threats, avoid overspending on licenses, automate user and event records, and deliver customizable reporting.

“We’re excited to continue working with the premier ScaleUp software investment firm,” said Michael A. Morrison, chief executive officer, CoreView.

“Our mission of helping enterprises maximize the ROI of their M365 investment is perfectly aligned with the current business and economic environment so we expect to continue our exponential growth.

“This round of funding solidifies our leadership position within the market and helps us continue to build new functionality that makes our platform indispensable for businesses operating on cloud and SaaS platforms.”