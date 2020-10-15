Nagarro to resell Rootstock cloud ERP in the United States, Nordics, DACH and Middle East regions

Rootstock Software and Nagarro announced the two companies are entering a partnership to penetrate the cloud ERP market in the United States, Nordics, DACH, and Middle East regions.

“We’re excited to work with an innovative solutions provider of Nagarro’s caliber. As a Salesforce consulting partner, they understand the benefits of having ERP and CRM on one platform.

“They have customer relationships with global leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain management, which is our target. Leveraging Nagarro’s ERP team, we’ll quickly extend and deepen our market reach,” said Per Norling, General Manager of Rootstock International.

Viyom Jain, Global Business Unit Head, CRM & ERP at Nagarro, said, “With Industry 4.0, a cloud strategy with a 360-degree view of customers and business intelligence tools is crucial to the new enterprise.

“We view Rootstock’s modern, flexible cloud ERP as a core component enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation, to foster a connected workforce, and push the boundaries of what’s possible with the Salesforce platform.”

As a cloud ERP on the Salesforce platform, Rootstock bridges a gap, offering sales order processing, engineering, supply chain, production, inventory, logistics, and financials. Rootstock will enable Nagarro to help customers realize a complete life cycle from leads to order shipment.