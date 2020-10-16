Privacera Platform 4.0: Automating the enterprise data governance lifecycle

Privacera announced the general availability of version 4.0 of the Privacera Platform, an enterprise data governance and security solution for machine learning and analytic workloads in the public cloud.

Driven by increasing customer demand, Privacera 4.0’s new features include: access workflows for faster on-boarding and customized data access; expanded discovery for seamless data tagging in complex infrastructures; and an encryption gateway for automated encryption and decryption abilities.

“For enterprises to truly maximize the value of their data, they must ensure they know exactly where their sensitive data is located and who has access to it, which can be a very time-consuming and manual process for many,” said Srikanth Venkat, VP of Product at Privacera.

“Privacera 4.0 is a direct response to this need, and we’ve made significant improvements to provide our customers the most seamless experience possible. We’ve made the entire governance lifecycle completely automated for our customers, ensuring they’re protected across even the most complex of infrastructures.”

New access workflows

Providing seamless, consistent access controls across all members of organizations and enable flexible customization of user access to support project- or time-based access.

Backed by Flowable, a leading open source business process management (BPM) engine, this new functionality allows users to request data access for specific projects or assignments based on roles, resources, or applicable tags and/or request access to all applicable data they need with a single request.

Additionally, access workflows alleviate manual access management processes for administrators and improve visibility of access requests by providing:

Single-click access request approval

Automatic entitlement policy creation for all new data requests

Seamless updating of existing entitlement policies

A full audit trail on all access requests and entitlement creations

Plug and play capabilities with workflow solutions like ServiceNow or Zendesk

Enhanced discovery rule engine

Providing multi-layer tagging capabilities, enabling customers to build more sophisticated access control policies to significantly improve governance and compliance and streamline data tagging to find sensitive data faster and easier.

Users can apply tags at multiple levels of data (e.g., columns and tables), create parent tags to restrict analyses of entire tables, and generate additional tags based on initial classification. Additionally, users can also create parent-child access policies based on multiple tags.

New encryption gateway

Privacera Encryption Gateway (PEG) leverages Apache Ranger’s encryption and decryption schemes and automatically encrypts customers’ sensitive data and personally identifiable information, without any manual processes required. PEG provides: seamless access via the Privacera Portal, alleviating manual installation; complete management and maintenance, alleviating any manual software updates; and support for data at rest or in motion, ensuring customers are protected across their on-premise and cloud infrastructures.

Privacera 4.0 also features expanded breadth and coverage for Databricks 7.0, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Snowflake, AWS, and Azure, as well as Privacera Manager, for faster installation, deployment, and management of the Privacera Platform.