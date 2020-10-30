New infosec products of the week: October 30, 2020

Confluera 2.0: Enhanced autonomous detection and response capabilities to protect cloud infrastructure

Confluera XDR delivers a purpose-built cloud workload detection and response solution with the unique ability to deterministically track threats progressing through the environment. Confluera holistically integrates security signals from the environment to provide a complete attack narrative of a cyberattack in real-time, as opposed to showing isolated alerts.

Aqua Security unveils Kubernetes-native security capabilities

Aqua Security’s new Kubernetes security solution addresses the complexity and short supply of engineering expertise required to configure Kubernetes infrastructure effectively and automatically, by introducing KSPM – Kubernetes Security Posture Management – a coherent set of policies and controls to automate secure configuration and compliance.

AWS Nitro Enclaves: Create isolated environments to protect highly sensitive workloads

AWS Nitro Enclaves helps customers reduce the attack surface for their applications by providing a trusted, highly isolated, and hardened environment for data processing. Each Enclave is a virtual machine created using the same Nitro Hypervisor technology that provides CPU and memory isolation for Amazon EC2 instances, but with no persistent storage, no administrator or operator access, and no external networking.

GrammaTech CodeSentry: Identifying security blind spots in third party code

GrammaTech announced CodeSentry, which performs binary software composition analysis to inventory third party code used in custom developed applications and detect vulnerabilities they may contain. CodeSentry identifies blind spots and allows security professionals to measure and manage risk quickly and easily throughout the software lifecycle.

Protegrity Data Protection Platform enhancements help secure sensitive data across cloud environments

Built for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud serverless computing, Protegrity’s latest platform enhancements allow companies to deploy and update customized policies across geographies, departments, and digital transformation programs. Protegrity enables businesses to turn sensitive data into intelligence-driven insights to monetize data responsibly, and support vital AI and ML initiatives.